Nushrratt Bharuccha discharged after successful spine surgery following Bali accident

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has been discharged from the hospital after successfully undergoing spine surgery following an accident during her trip to Bali. The actor suffered a spinal fracture while on the trip and was initially hospitalised in Indonesia before being airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment. Her team has now shared an update, confirming that the surgery went well and that she has returned home to begin her recovery. Nushrratt Bharuccha

In an official statement, her team said, “After going through a difficult and challenging phase following her unfortunate accident, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully undergone spine surgery. We are relieved to share that the surgery went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital.”

The statement further revealed that the actor is back home, surrounded by her loved ones, and is focusing on healing. “Nushrratt is finally back home, surrounded by care and comfort, as she begins the important journey towards recovery. While the road to complete recovery will take time, she remains positive and is focusing on healing and regaining her strength,” it read.

Her team also expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their support during the difficult period. “We sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming love, concern, prayers and good wishes extended to her during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

During her hospital stay, Nushrratt had shared glimpses of her experience on social media, including a picture of a sunset from her hospital room. She captioned it, “Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that… my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”