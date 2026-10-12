Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey welcome second baby, a boy named Roman Augustus

Model Olivia Culpo and her husband, NFL star Christian McCaffrey, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple announced the arrival of their son in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, October 10, revealing that he was born on September 29. Olivia Culpo

The 34-year-old model shared black-and-white photographs from the hospital, showing McCaffrey by her side as they held their newborn. The couple also revealed his name: Roman Augustus McCaffrey. Their 14-month-old daughter, Colette, was seen in the pictures as well. “Heart is exploding,” Culpo wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

Culpo and McCaffrey, 30, who married in 2024, announced their second pregnancy in May on the model’s birthday. “Best birthday gift ❤️ Baby #2 coming soon 🥹,” she wrote alongside pictures of the family on a picnic, with sonogram images laid out on the blanket. The couple later shared a video documenting their pregnancy-test results and the moment they broke the news to their family.

Their first child, Colette, was born in July 2025. Shortly after her birth, Culpo described childbirth as “the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences”.

In October 2025, the model spoke about adjusting to motherhood on The Squeeze podcast, admitting that the transition had initially raised concerns about her career. “There’s totally a shift,” she said, explaining that having someone physically dependent on her was a major change. “So I’m not going to sugarcoat it. Yeah, it’s scary,” she added.

According to People, the couple shared the news of their son’s arrival on Instagram.