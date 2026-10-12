Plate of devotion: Where to relish Navratri delicacies across Delhi-NCR

Who says vrat food has to be simple and boring? Here is where to relish the most unique and delicious satvik spreads across the city. Navratri Thali (Photo: AI Generated)

ITC Maurya, New Delhi Dine in at The Pavilion for an indulgent satvik thali along with special Navratri buffet options. Prefer staying home? Their ‘Navam Utsav’ Gourmet Couch delivery menu features Sabudana Khichdi, Sabudana Vada, Kuttu Paneer Pakoda, Rajgira Poori, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, Sabudana Kheer, and Khopra Pak.

Where: The Pavilion, ITC Maurya, Diplomatic Enclave (Delivery via Club ITC App, Swiggy & Zomato)

When: Until October 19, 2026 (Delivery: 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM)

Machan, Taj Mahal, New Delhi Bring the spirit of Varanasi to your plate with “Navratri, The Banarasi Way,” served in traditional brass and copper thalis with kulhads and marigolds. The spread features Kuttu and Singhare Pooris, Samak Rice, Sabudana Tikki, Makhana Tikki, traditional kheer, Thandai, and Chaas. The star here is the sweet and tangy Sakarkand Ki Chaat.

Where: Taj Mahal, New Delhi

When: October 11 to October 20, 2026

Price: ₹3,000 + taxes

Creo, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka Designed for a relaxed festive meal, Creo brings together classic fasting recipes made with seasonal ingredients. Their Navratri Thali offers a wholesome satvik meal available for both lunch and dinner.

Where: Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka

When: October 11 to October 19, 2026 (Lunch & Dinner)

Price: ₹1,500 + taxes

Loya, Taj Palace, New Delhi Loya gives North Indian fasting rituals an elevated regional twist through an à la carte menu. Standout dishes include Thechwani Chaat, Gola Kebab, Jamuni Aloo, Kacche Kele ka Madra, Rasbhari Sharifa Rabri, and Makhane ka Halwa. Don't miss the Singhada Gular (a water chestnut delicacy) and Ambal Paneer.

Where: Taj Palace, New Delhi

When: October 11 to October 19, 2026 (Lunch: 12:30 PM–2:45 PM | Dinner: 7:00 PM–11:45 PM)

Price: À la carte

Spectra & Diya, The Leela Ambience Gurugram

Enjoy a luxurious festive spread served across two distinct venues—the expansive Spectra or the intimate Indian restaurant, Diya. The menu includes Paneer Bhurji, Samak Chawal, Kuttu Poori, banana chips, lassi, and Sabudana Kheer. The highlight is the Shakarkandi ki Chaat paired with Chaulai ke Laddu.

Where: The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

When: October 11 to October 19, 2026 (Lunch: 12:30 PM–3:00 PM | Dinner: 7:00 PM–11:00 PM)

Cross Avenue, Radisson Blu Greater Noida Curated by Chef Anuj Kapoor, this thali hits the right balance of sweet, tangy, and cooling flavors. Enjoy Mewe aur Mawe ka Paneer, Dahi wale Aloo, Kurkuri Arbi, Khatta Meetha Sitaphal, Vrat Rice, Singhara Poori, and Doodhi Halwa. Top bites include the Phaldhari Anardana Tikki and Khatta Meetha Ananaas.

Where: Radisson Blu Greater Noida

When: October 11 to October 19, 2026 (7:30 PM–11:30 PM)

Price: ₹1,195 + taxes per thali

Dhaba, The Claridges New Delhi Dhaba takes fasting delicacies beyond the routine by weaving in dry fruits, nut pastes, and coconut curries. The menu includes Kandhari Paneer Tikka, Pumpkin & Coconut Curry, Kacche Kele ki Kadhi, Samak Lemon Rice, and Walnut Raita. The standout dish is the Jimikand ke Kebab, made with yam and prunes.

Where: The Claridges, New Delhi

When: October 11 to October 19, 2026 (Lunch & Dinner)

Price: ₹2,495 + taxes per person

SOCIAL (Delhi-NCR Outlets) SOCIAL keeps things casual and fun with a menu tailored for dine-in or home delivery. Their Navratri Thali comes with Aloo Jeera, Paneer in tomato gravy, Samak Rice, Falahari Pooris, Sabudana Kheer, and Sabudana Vada. The dish to order is their chatpata Aloo & Banana Tikki Chaat.

Where: Outlets across Delhi-NCR (Dine-in and on Zomato/Swiggy)

When: October 11 to October 20, 2026

Price: Standard menu pricing

Punjab Grill (Delhi-NCR Outlets) Punjab Grill gives fasting a royal touch with an elaborate satvik thali filled with fruity accents and rich paneer dishes. Highlights include Varat Wali Lassi, Khoya Paneer Makhana, Anari Shahi Jeera Aloo, Samak Rice, Rajgiri Puri, and Kesari Rasmalai. Don't miss the Aloo Singhara Ke Dahi Vada and Chironji Ki Dal.

Where: Outlets across Delhi-NCR

When: October 11 to October 19, 2026

Price: ₹999 + taxes

Kai OOTA For a refreshing break from North Indian menus, Kai OOTA serves up comforting Karnataka-inspired satvik food. The menu features Sabakki (Sago) Khichdi, Vada, and Idli, alongside Karnataka-style Poori Sagu, Kashi Halwa, and Filter Coffee. The must-try is the crisp Kuttu Dosa with Upwas Aloo Palya.

Where: Meherchand, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

When: October 11 to October 19, 2026

Price: À la carte

LORE, Radisson Hotel Delhi MG Road LORE takes satvik dining into modern fusion territory. Look out for Avocado Carpaccio, Shakarkandi Galouti Kebab, Taro Root Mille-Feuille, Chilled Raw Mango Gazpacho, and Makhana Kheer Brûlée. The biggest surprises are the Zeera Aloo Wellington with Gorgon Nuts Coulis and Quinoa & Sabudana Risotto.

Where: Radisson Hotel Delhi MG Road

When: October 11 to October 19, 2026 (Lunch: 12:30 PM–3:30 PM | Dinner: 7:00 PM–11:30 PM)

Price: ₹1,799 + taxes per person

AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi Focused on clean, mindful eating, AnnaMaya presents a classic satvik thali made with fresh local ingredients. The spread offers Meethi Lassi, Shakarkandi Chaat, Sabudana Vada, Paneer Makhana Curry, Aloo Jeera, Kuttu Poori, and fresh curd. The meal ends on a high note with pure ghee Walnut Halwa.

Where: Andaz Delhi, Aerocity

When: October 11 to October 19, 2026

Price: ₹2,200 + taxes per person

Comorin, Gurugram Comorin puts a creative regional spin on festivity with a vibrant vegetarian thali. Dishes include Subz Shikampuri Kebab, Kashmiri Dum Aloo, Suran Pepper Fry, Paneer Khurchan, and Quinoa & Cashew Pulao. The standout is the Kathal & Makhana Qorma, paired with Kesar Badam Milk Cake and Pear Murabba for dessert.

Where: WorldMark, Gurugram

When: October 11 to October 18, 2026 (Lunch & Dinner)

Price: ₹1,399 + taxes

Kiyan, The Roseate & DEL and Kheer, Roseate House

Dine in tranquil surroundings at Kiyan or elegant interiors at DEL & Kheer. Both venues offer traditional fasting thalis featuring Aloo Makhana Kofta, Singhare Aloo Ki Poori, and Kesari Sabudana Kheer. Look out for unique additions like the Paneer Khajoor Roll and Chironji Ki Dal.

Where: Kiyan (The Roseate New Delhi) | DEL & Kheer (Roseate House New Delhi)

When: October 11 to October 20, 2026 (12:00 PM onwards)

Café Loco, Greater Kailash 1 Café Loco turns traditional fasting staples into playful, modern cafe bites. Options include Crispy Tofu Buckwheat Tacos and Baked Sweet Potato Chaat topped with honey, chutneys, and pomegranate. Their standout dish is the crunch-packed Jackfruit Taco, made with buckwheat taco shells and sour cream.

Where: M-Block Market, Greater Kailash-1, New Delhi

When: Available throughout Navratri

Price: ₹1,200– ₹1,500 for two (approx.)

Café, Hyatt Regency Delhi Hyatt Regency serves up an all-day satvik thali built around simple, comforting homestyle flavors. The meal includes Gulab ka Sharbat, Aloo Paneer Tikki, Malai Paneer, Sitaphal Sabzi, Samak Rice, Kuttu Poori, and Cholai Laddoo. Key highlights are the Kheere aur Shakarkandi ki Chaat and Kacche Kele ke Kofte.

Where: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place

When: October 11 to October 19, 2026

Price: ₹1,550 + taxes per thali

Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity Curated by Chef Bhupesh Singh, this thali pairs refreshing fruit starters with rich mains and classic sweets. Enjoy Phalon Ki Chaat, Sabudana Tikki, Paneer Khoya Korma, Samak Pulao, Singhara Poori, and Sabudana Kheer. Standout items include the Aloo Mawa Ki Tikki and Saunf Aur Petha Ki Sabzi.

Where: Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

When: October 11 to October 19, 2026

Hosa, Gurugram Hosa brings South Indian flair to the satvik table with dishes cooked in regional spices and white butter. The menu features Urulai Roast, Kappa Curry, White Pumpkin Mor Kulambu, Little Millet Pulao, and Spinach Buckwheat Poori. Unmissable highlights include the Benne Arbi (colocasia tossed in white butter) and Sweet Potato & Sago Paniyaram.

Where: Hosa, Gurugram

When: October 11 to October 18, 2026

Price: ₹1,149 + taxes per person

The Samavar, The Ashok, New Delhi The Ashok’s signature restaurant presents a ‘Royal Navratri Thali’ that balances rich heritage with modern finesse. Crafted using vrat essentials like samak, kuttu, arbi, and raw banana, the spread includes Zafrani Samak Pulao, Khoya Stuffed Paneer Roulade, and Kandhari Shrikhand Chaat. The unique finish to the meal is the Pumpkin Halwa in Buckwheat Tartlets.

Where: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

When: October 11 to October 18, 2026 (12:00 PM to 10:00 PM)