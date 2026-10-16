Samant Chauhan delivers desert magic at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

There is a quiet magic in the way designer Samant Chauhan handles fabric. On Thursday at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, the designer once again proved why he remains a great storyteller on the runway. Samant Chauhan and Pavleen Gujraal (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Twenty years after his Rajputana Couture debut, Samant Chauhan returned to the region's heritage with his Autumn/Winter 2026-27 presentation, Where My Home Is?.

From the moment the show began, the music did something special—instantly transporting guests straight to the golden dunes of Jaisalmer.