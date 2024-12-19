Wellness trends you couldn’t escape on social media this year

This year, wellness trends dominated social media, with everyone eager to join the buzz. Sleepmaxxing emerged as a go-to for improving sleep quality, while celebrities embraced treatments like cryotherapy and red-light therapy for their rejuvenating benefits. From self-care routines to cutting-edge therapies, here are the top trends that had everyone talking.



Monk fasting From optimising sleep to celeb-endorsed treatments, here’s a low-down of some wellness trends that made waves on social media

Inspired by ancient practices, this 36-hour water-only fast is said to help with weight management. It became a hot topic in January after then British PM Rishi Sunak revealed that he undertook a 36-hour fast at the beginning of every week. Those who practise it believe it improves insulin sensitivity and gut health, but experts warn it may not be safe for pregnant women and people with certain conditions like diabetes.



Ozempic for weight loss?

Traditionally used as a medicine for diabetes, Ozempic became a hot topic over its use to lose weight. Public figures like American talk show host Oprah Winfrey and filmmaker Karan Johar brought attention to its use. Although it has appetite-suppressing properties, there have been concerns about side effects, such as diarrhoea, nausea and abdominal pain.



Red light therapy

What if a little red light could brighten your skin and boost its recovery? Once limited to luxury spas, red light therapy went mainstream in 2024, thanks to celebs like actor Samantha. It uses low-level red light to improve skin tone, reduce inflammation. Several studies have shown that it also improves sleep, sport performance and faster muscle recovery after physical training.



Mouth taping

While this viral trend took off this year, a 2020 study in journal name found that mouth breathing while sleeping increases snoring. Championed by the likes of actor Gwyneth Paltrow, it involves using a special breathable tape to promote nose breathing, to reduce snoring, improve oral health and boost sleep quality. Experts also suggest that it aids lowered blood pressure and filters allergens during sleep.



Sleepmaxxing

Sleepmaxxing refers to the practice of optimising one’s sleep by focusing on quantity and quality through calm environments and reducing screen time. This trend, which took off after influencers started talking about it, involves using sleep-enhancing tools like mouth tape, sleep trackers, jaw straps and supplements such as magnesium oil, melatonin and Ashwagandha.



Cryotherapy

Chilling out took a whole new meaning in 2024. Wellness enthusiasts such as internet personality Shalini Passi batted for cryotherapy, a technique that uses extreme cold to freeze and remove abnormal tissue to refresh the skin, reduce inflammation and boost circulation. From cold facial rollers to full-body cryo chambers, it has amassed over two million views on Instagram.