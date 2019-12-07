Concern over Hyderabad encounter at HTLS 2019

htls

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 23:52 IST

At the HT Leadership Summit on Saturday, the three parliamentarians expressed concern over the police encounter of four men accused of raping and killing a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad. Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said people support such extra-judicial killings as they “are getting impatient with legal delays”. “But, if you allow such killings, then... there will be social sanction for mob lynching as well,” he said.

Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra said delayed justice could sometimes mean justice denied, but that should only impel us to fix the problems in the system, such as delays in the legal process. It should not become the reason for “blood lust”, she said.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jamyang Namgyal said parliamentarians agree that the country should be run in a lawful way. “Law and order should be maintained. If a shooting happens [within the parameters of] law and order, then discussions on it should be dignified.”