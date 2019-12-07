e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Concern over Hyderabad encounter at HTLS 2019

Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra said delayed justice could sometimes mean justice denied, but that should only impel us to fix the problems in the system, such as delays in the legal process.

htls Updated: Dec 07, 2019 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
enior Congress leader Manish Tewari said people support such extra-judicial killings as they “are getting impatient with legal delays”.
enior Congress leader Manish Tewari said people support such extra-judicial killings as they “are getting impatient with legal delays”.(HT photos)
         

At the HT Leadership Summit on Saturday, the three parliamentarians expressed concern over the police encounter of four men accused of raping and killing a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad. Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said people support such extra-judicial killings as they “are getting impatient with legal delays”. “But, if you allow such killings, then... there will be social sanction for mob lynching as well,” he said.

Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra said delayed justice could sometimes mean justice denied, but that should only impel us to fix the problems in the system, such as delays in the legal process. It should not become the reason for “blood lust”, she said.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jamyang Namgyal said parliamentarians agree that the country should be run in a lawful way. “Law and order should be maintained. If a shooting happens [within the parameters of] law and order, then discussions on it should be dignified.”

tags
top news
HTLS 2019 | India needs a simpler tax code, no ifs and buts: FM Sitharaman
HTLS 2019 | India needs a simpler tax code, no ifs and buts: FM Sitharaman
AAP altered Delhi’s discourse, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
AAP altered Delhi’s discourse, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Congress CMs call for an environment free of fear at HT’s summit
Congress CMs call for an environment free of fear at HT’s summit
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
NHRC team questions doctors on autopsy of Telangana rape accused
NHRC team questions doctors on autopsy of Telangana rape accused
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News