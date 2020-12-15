e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 104-yr old Assam man declared foreigner dies before proving citizenship

104-yr old Assam man declared foreigner dies before proving citizenship

Das had come to India in 1955 but was declared a foreigner since the refugee certificate issued to him in Tripura wasn’t verified by authorities there.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 08:12 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Chandradhar Das was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in January, 2018 .
Chandradhar Das was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in January, 2018 . (Sourced Photo)
         

A 104-year-old Assam man, declared a foreigner by a tribunal nearly three years ago, died on Sunday night before being able to prove that he is an Indian citizen.

Chandradhar Das passed away at his home at Baraibasti in Amraghat of Cachar district on Sunday night reportedly due to age-related problems. He was cremated by his family members the same day.

Das had been declared a foreigner by a foreigners’ tribunal in January 2018 through an ex parte judgement after he failed to appear before it to prove his citizenship. He was later sent to central jail in Silchar in March, but was released in June after a public outcry against his detention.

Das had come to India from erstwhile East Pakistan (later Bangladesh after 1971) in 1955. As per rules, anyone staying in Assam prior to 1971 is deemed an Indian citizen.

The case against him didn’t get resolved as the refugee certificate issued to him in Tripura wasn’t verified by authorities there.

Das’s status as a foreigner also resulted in his three children and grandchildren getting left out of the National Register of Citizens for Assam, which was updated for the first time since 1951 and published in August last year.

Also Read: Drama continues after BTC polls results in Assam; lone Cong winner joins BJP

The register, which sought to identify Indian citizens and weed out illegal foreigners, had excluded 1.9 million of the 33 million people who applied to get included in the list.

Local reports quoting Das’s daughter Niyati said that the centurion’s last wish was to die as an Indian citizen.

His hopes got raised after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which proposed granting citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis and Buddhists from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan was passed by parliament in December last year.

tags
top news
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
‘Don’t think Anna Hazare will join farmers’ stir’: Nitin Gadkari
‘Don’t think Anna Hazare will join farmers’ stir’: Nitin Gadkari
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
Karnataka Legislative Council session today, anti-cow slaughter bill likely to be tabled
Karnataka Legislative Council session today, anti-cow slaughter bill likely to be tabled
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In