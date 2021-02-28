13 states, 6 UTs logged no Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Govt

Thirteen states and six Union territories did not report any deaths related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The states which did not report any Covid-19 related deaths are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu were among the Union territories that did not report any deaths due to Covid-19.

Read more: 6 states contributed to 86.37% of new Covid-19 cases, says govt

India reported 16,752 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths during the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s data updated at 8am showed on Sunday. With this, the coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 11,096,731, including 164,511 active cases and 10,775,169 discharges.

Six states accounted for 84.96 per cent of the Covid-19 related deaths that were reported between Saturday and Sunday morning. Maharashtra reported the maximum number of casualties with 51 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state logged 8,623 new cases and 3,638 recoveries. Kerala reported 18 deaths due to Covid-19 which were the second-highest in the country. The southern state reported 3,792 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative count of cases in the state to 10, 56,149. Punjab reported the third-highest number of Covid-19 related deaths with 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. It logged 595 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 181,597.

Read more: Gurugram condominium declared containment zone after 20 Covid-19 cases detected

The country will begin the second phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities on Monday. The second phase of the vaccination will also include armed forces and police personnel. To ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination capacity, the government has roped in 20,000 private hospitals and 10,000 government centres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON