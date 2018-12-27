16% pay hike for Maharashtra employees okayed by Devendra Fadnavis cabinet

The Devendra Fadnavis government has decided to give a pay hike to the state’s 17 lakh employees and another five lakh pensioners from January 1.

The average hike in the monthly salary is estimated to be around 16% (or 2.58 times of basic) with the annual burden of about Rs 21,000 crore to the state exchequer in the first year.

The much-delayed decision, to be implemented from January 1, 2019, will take retrospective effect from January 1, 2016 (36 months) and all employees will get salaries as per the revised pay-scales from their February 1 pay packets.

The state’s annual wage bill, which makes up for 35 per cent of the state budget, is already Rs 90,000 crore.

The three-year arrears, totaling to around Rs 10,000 crore, due to the employees will be ploughed into their provident fund accounts in five installments.

The employees shall also be entitled to the additional outstanding of dearness allowance (DA) for the past 14 months, said an official.

According to available official estimates, there will be an increase of around Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 for Class IV employees, Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000 for Class III staffers, and between Rs 9,000-Rs 14,000 for Class II grade and Class I officers.

The state government had earmarked a sum of Rs 10,000 crore in the state budget for 2018-2019 to revise the pay-scales of the employees.

“We have made an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore this fiscal year, though the hike will have to be borne for two months (February and March) with a monthly burden of about Rs 1,400 crore.

Though the dues for the salary hike for last three years have to be deposited in their provident fund account, the dues of pensioners will have to be paid in cash and amounts to Rs 10,000 crore,” another official said.

