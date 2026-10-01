2 ascetics killed, bodies burnt at Uttar Pradesh temple; suspect detained

Two ascetics were allegedly murdered, and their bodies were set on fire inside a Shiva temple at Sutha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, police said on Thursday, and added that a man has been detained for questioning. The man allegedly wanted to drive Gopal Das, 70, and Bihari Das, 60, away to take control of land around the temple. Police said the suspect, Sumit, has been detained for questioning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said Sutha residents found the body of one ascetic burning, while the other was reduced to a skeleton after noticing smoke rising from the temple around 7am on Thursday.

Gopal Das had lived at the temple for nearly 20 years. Bihari Das became Gopal Das’s disciple and began staying with him at the temple about a month ago.

Gopal Das’s family said he left home and began looking after the temple following his wife’s death. “He had come home about a week ago and said he wanted to go to Gaya [Bihar]. He left for Gaya five days ago but returned after sustaining an injury on the way,” said his brother, Ramdulare.

Pradeep Singh, Bihari Das’s nephew, alleged that a local man, Sumit, was responsible for the murders. He claimed that Sumit had attacked the two ascetics earlier as well.

Residents said that Sumit, who had a criminal background and recently set fire to a car, was released from jail about a month ago and wanted the ascetics to leave the temple so that he could take control of the land. They claimed the two ascetics had opposed his attempts and that his family secured his bail after assuring that he would not repeat such acts.

Police superintendent Diksha Bhavre said Sumit has been detained and is being questioned.