200 special trains to run from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1

It also said around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 19:15 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
The Railways on Sunday said it will begin operations of 200 special trains from June 1 and more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day.

These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12.

According to MHA guidelines, all travellers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter or board a train.

