23 resolutions, one special resolution passed at AIADMK General Council, Executive Committee meeting in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 26 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Council (GC) and Executive Committee (EC) held a meeting at Shrivaaru Venkataachalapathy Palace in Chennai's Vanagaram area on Tuesday. HT Image

The meeting holds significant importance as this is the first EC and GC meeting after the Election Commission and Supreme Court recognised Edappadi Palaniswami as the General Secretary of AIADMK.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per party sources , 23 resolutions have been passed in this meeting, of which some of the notable ones include--appreciation to Edappadi Palaniswami for guiding AIADMK as a General Secretary, appreciation for the success of the AIADMK Conference at Madurai, condemning DMK government for failing to take precautionary measures during the North East Monsoon and Michaung Cyclone which affected people's life lot and also requested Government to provide proper relief to the affected people, condemning the TN Government for not telecasting live assembly sessions and deliberately disconnecting during Opposition leader speech, condemning TN assembly speaker Appavu for not abiding by Assembly legacy in allocating Deputy Opposition Leader Chair and condemning DMK government for failed law and order situation in the state.

Some other resolutions passed in the meeting include condemning the security breach in the Parliament on December 13, requesting the Central Government for a democratic system, requesting the Central Government to give dual citizenship to the Srilankan Tamilians, and taking vows to do fieldwork to sweep all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from the 23 resolutions, a special resolution was also passed during the meeting that the 100th Birthday of MGR's wife and former CM, VN Janaki would be celebrated grandly by the AIADMK.

The meeting was headed by AIADMK Presidium Chairman, Tamil Magan Hussain. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami and other senior leaders also took part in the meeting.

Last year's GC and EC meeting was notable as former Tamil Nadu CM O Pannerselvam and his supporters were expelled from the party amid dramatic scenes, followed by a long legal tussle between both camps.

O Pannerselvam camp faced setbacks in legal battles and the Election Commission and Supreme Court also recognized Edappadi Palaniswami as General Secretary of AIADMK.

Thousands of General Council and Executive Committee members have participated in today's meeting. All 23 resolutions and one special resolution were passed in the AIADMK GC and EC meeting.

Condolence resolutions were also passed for the AIADMK Functionaries and Cadres who passed away recently and for the people who passed in the Michaung Cyclone floods and Southern District floods. Also, condolences were passed to the people who died in the 2004 tsunami as December 26 marks Tsunami Remembrance Day. (ANI)