29-year-old man held for hurling crude bombs near a Sector 29 club

Gurugram: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hurling crude bombs near a club in Sector 29 market on Tuesday morning, police said. Accused is suspected to be linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said an officer (HT Photo)

The accused, Sachin, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, is suspected to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an officer said.

The explosions damaged a signboard and a scooter parked in the area. However, no casualties were reported, the officer added.

“The accused was under the influence of drugs. By the time we arrived at the spot, he had already thrown a couple of bombs, which led to the blasts,” said Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

He added that the officers on routine duty in the area detained the accused before he could throw two more bombs.

Along with the bombs, police also recovered a country-made weapon.

“The attack is suspected to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had recently issued extortion threats targeting clubs in the area,” Dahiya said.

The Bishnoi gang earlier claimed responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique of the Nationalist Congress Party on October 12 and the shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s residence in April.

Police have inspected the site and supervised the bomb disposal team’s efforts to neutralize the explosives.

A case has yet to be registered against the accused, and more details will emerge as the investigation progresses.