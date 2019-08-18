3 dead, 6 injured as car falls off Yamuna Expressway

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:34 IST

At least three persons died and six others were injured as a speeding car lost balance and fell off the Yamuna Expressway near Zero Point on Sunday morning.

A team from Knowledge Park police station reached the spot and rushed the victims to Yatharth Hospital, where three persons were declared brought dead.

Tanu Upadhyaya, Greater Noida 1 Circle Officer, said as per primary information, the car occupants worked for a call centre in Noida.

“They were returning from Aligarh when the incident took place near zero point. The car fell to from about a height of 30 feet and the occupants were critically injured,” she said.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem and the reports are awaited.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 15:34 IST