Gurugram: Man shoots at woman over rejected proposal, she says friendship ‘misunderstood’

A man in Gurugram allegedly shot at his female friend over rejecting his marriage proposal, and cutting ties with him. The police arrived at the spot and arrested Vipin after he was locked inside the PG. (Representational)

The 31-year-old accused, identified as Vipin, allegedly broke into 30-year-old Shivangi's paying guest (PG) accommodation and shot her, but was trapped inside by the automatic lock of the residence.

Shivangi was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A with a gunshot wound to her shoulder, and is now stable.

Udyog Vihar station house officer Vinod Kumar reportedly said that Vipin and Shivangi had known each other for two years. “He wanted to marry her. Upset over being ignored, he confronted her on Thursday morning, leading to an argument during which he allegedly fired at her,” Kumar told Times of India.

Accused waited outside PG, later snuck inside The accused, Vipin, waited outside the victim's PG in the morning at the usual time of her leaving for work. However, he snuck inside after a milkman came out of the main entrance and the auto-locking door was yet to completely shut, an officer said.

However, Vipin was trapped inside after the shooting incident as he did not have the RFID card to open it. Following this, the police arrived at the spot and arrested him.

The victim is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh and had moved to Gurugram to work for a garment export firm. Meanwhile, Vipin is a native of UP's Jaunpur and works as a chauffeur at a private firm, according to police.

Both lived in the same locality in Dundahera. Shivangi had cut ties with Vipin after he proposed to her around a fortnight ago and started pressuring her for marriage.

Accused ‘misunderstood’ friendship, says woman The victim told media that the accused has “misunderstood” their friendship, according to the TOI report, while adding that she used to talk to him normally.

Shivangi was allegedly leaving for work when the accused entered the building. The victim told the police that she was wearing her shoes in the corridor outside her first floor room when the accused stood on the stairs and blocked her way.

“When I refused to allow him inside my room and confronted him, he threatened to kill me,” TOI quoted the victim as saying. Shivangi said that following the threat, she “started shivering with fear”. Vipin then shot her on the shoulder, causing the victim to fall to the ground in a pool of blood.