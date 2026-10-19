4 killed when truck rams into Scorpio in Varanasi

Four people were killed when a truck rammed into a stationary SUV on the Rupapur overbridge in Varanasi, where the vehicle’s occupants had stopped to take selfies at 6am on Monday, police said, adding that four people were seriously injured. Police said there were eight people inside the Scorpio and the group was returning to Varanasi after visiting Vindhyachal. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said there were eight people inside the Scorpio and the group was returning to Varanasi after visiting Vindhyachal. Around 6am, they stopped on the Rupapur overbridge and some of the occupants stepped outside to take selfies. At that moment, a speeding truck coming from the direction of Prayagraj rammed into the back of the Scorpio. Four people were killed on the spot while four others sustained serious injuries with one reported to be critical.

Hearing the collision, passersby rushed to the spot while Mirzamurad police arrived soon afterwards. With the help of locals, police extracted those trapped inside the SUV. The injured were taken to a trauma centre via ambulance for treatment. According to police, three of the deceased and three of the injured people have been identified. Police have seized the truck and are investigating the cause of the crash.