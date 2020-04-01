e-paper
Home / India News / 43 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 87

43 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 87

West Godavari district, which did not have a single Covid-19 case till Tuesday, recorded 13 positive cases while Kadapa district too reported 15.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Amaravati
As many as 43 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since Tuesday night
As many as 43 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since Tuesday night, taking the overall count to 87 in the state, the government said.

Most of these cases relate to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

West Godavari district, which did not have a single Covid-19 case till Tuesday, recorded 13 positive cases while Kadapa district too reported 15.

Five new cases were added in Chittoor district, four in Prakasam, two each in East Godavari, SPS Nellore and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts, according to the latest bulletin of the Medical and Health Department.

In all 373 samples were tested since 9 pm on Tuesday and 330 of them turned negative till 9 am on Wednesday, the bulletin added.

