Nearly 500 detained over civilian killings in Kashmir

Nearly 500 people have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir by security forces who are investigating the spate of killings by terrorists, AFP quoted an official as saying on Sunday. The development follows the killing of seven civilians from Kashmiri Pandit, Sikh and Muslim communities over the past few days.

Refusing to be named, a senior police officer told AFP that those detained are suspected to have links with terrorist groups.

Another report by NDTV on the matter stated that many of those detained are suspected to have links with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami group or are people on a list of suspected overground workers (OGW), and come from Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam and other areas in southern Kashmir.

"No stone will be left unturned to find the killers," an officer told AFP.

A top anti-terrorism intelligence officer sent by New Delhi is heading the probe. The National Investigation Agency today summoned 40 schoolteachers in the main city of Srinagar for questioning on Sunday, officials told AFP.

The killings have triggered outrage from opposition leaders who have blamed the administration for not being able to curb such attacks.

A total of 29 civilians have been shot dead in Kashmir so far this year, AFP quoted authorities as saying.

The recent deaths were of two teachers from the minority Sikh and Hindu communities who were shot dead by gunmen at a government-run school in Srinagar on Thursday.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) backed new Kashmiri terror group 'The Resistance Front (TRF)' is suspected as the prime terror outfit behind targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre held a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at his North Block office.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey today condemned the killings in the territory, stating that some elements are trying to divide the society on communal lines and the people will expose those elements. He further said that such elements are jealous of the positive developments that have taken place in the country and the union territory over the last year.