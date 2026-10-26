Bihu dancers assaulted during Durga Puja immersion procession in Assam's Sribhumi, 17 held

A total of 17 youths have been arrested in Assam’s Sribhumi district for allegedly assaulting a Bihu troupe during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession, police said. Police said most of the accused were under the influence of alcohol and were medically examined after their arrest. (PTI Representative)

The victims allege that the attackers identified themselves as Bajrang Dal members and chanted “Jai Shri Ram” while beating them with sticks. The Bajrang Dal has denied any association with the accused youths.

The officer-in-charge of Sribhumi Sadar Police Station, Taranga Patowari, said the incident took place on the evening of October 23, when Club Hindustan took out a procession with its Durga Puja idol. The club had invited the Bihu troupe to perform as part of the procession.

Some young club members and other local youths allegedly assaulted the performers.

Seven Bihu dancers sustained serious injuries, with multiple external and internal injuries reported. Some of the injured also lost teeth, police said. The troupe comprised four women and seven male artists, all from nearby villages.

The police investigation A first information report (FIR) was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, communal slurs and acts intended to disturb communal harmony. Patowari declined to disclose the specific sections invoked.

Patowari said 13 accused were arrested on Saturday and produced before a court, which granted them bail. Four more suspects were identified through digital evidence on Sunday and arrested on Monday morning, bringing the total to 17.

The police investigation is continuing, and Patowari said more people may be identified through digital evidence. Videos showing the injured performers have also circulated on social media.

“They were chanting Jai Shri Ram while attacking us, aren't we Hindus? We worship Ram as well,” a Bihu dancer told the media on Saturday.

Bajrang Dal’s Sribhumi wing secretary Mahesh Bhattacharjee told HT on Monday that the accused youths were not members of the outfit.

He said, “There is a trend: whenever such incidents happen, the attackers use the name of Bajrang Dal and chant Jai Shri Ram. This gives them an initial advantage because of the name, but we strongly oppose it.”

Police said most of the accused were under the influence of alcohol and were medically examined after their arrest.

Police also said Club Hindustan did not have permission to take out a procession on October 23. The organisers may be questioned as part of the investigation. HT contacted club members for comment, but they did not respond.

Condemnation across the board Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condemned the incident and directed the director general of police (DGP) to ensure immediate action against those responsible.

Sarma posted on X on Sunday evening, “The news of an attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi is deeply disturbing and unfortunate. Bihu is the soul of Assam, our pride and our identity. We will never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to ensure immediate action against those responsible.”

DGP Harmeet Singh confirmed that a case had been registered and 13 people had initially been arrested. He said further investigation was under way.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has demanded justice for the performers and exemplary punishment for those responsible. Its president, Utpal Sarma, questioned who was backing the attackers and why the government had not acted swiftly to punish them.

“Who is backing those who brutally assaulted Assamese artistes who had gone to perform Bihu in Sribhumi and smashed the dhol, a symbol of Assamese identity and pride? Why is the government not acting swiftly to punish those responsible, even after such a barbaric incident?” he said.

Utpal Sarma said the organisation was planning protests across the state and had contacted the troupe after learning of the incident.

AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya also condemned the attack in a post on X.

He wrote, “I strongly condemn and express deep shame over the incident of the attack on the Sribhumi Jila Bihu team. Such an attack will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The police must take swift action.”

Several organisations in Barak Valley have also condemned the assault and demanded strict action against those responsible. Some have called for action against the procession organisers, alleging they failed to arrange adequate security for the performers

Assam minister Krishnendu Paul met the injured performers on Sunday evening and assured them of a thorough investigation and appropriate action.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has also condemned the attack and demanded strict action against those responsible.