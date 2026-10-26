Motor Accident Claims Tribunal judge booked after minor son rams Mercedes into scooter, kills rider in Kochi

An additional district judge in the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Keralam was booked under the Motor Vehicle Act on Monday, a day after his 17-year-old son rammed his luxury vehicle into a scooter and killed the rider, police said. The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday.

The action came amid protests by the victim’s family demanding that the judge be booked for allowing his minor son to drive the car without a driving license and causing the accident in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused was immediately caught and handed over to the police but was granted station bail. On Sunday evening, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail on account of absence of prior criminal history.

Officials of the Cheranalloor police in Kochi confirmed that the additional district judge has been charged under section 199(A) of the Motor Vehicle Act for liability in connection with motor vehicle offences caused by a juvenile. The penalties include imprisonment up to three years, fine of ₹25,000 and cancellation of the registration of the vehicle up to 12 months.

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The victim was identified as Jayabalakrishnan (55), a resident of Manjali, who ran a street food cart in the Chittor area of Kochi.

According to the police, the Mercedes-Benz driven by the judge’s minor son hit the two-wheeler near Cheranalloor at around 2.30am on Sunday. The victim was thrown into the air and died on the spot. The accused was apprehended by locals and handed to the police.

Reports said the car involved in the collision is a 2012 model vehicle and was used by the judge for official travel.

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The judge’s son has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with rash and negligent driving.

The deceased’s family has alleged that the accused drove the Mercedes-Benz at a high speed although there was no official confirmation at the time of filing this report.

Prima facie, the accused was not intoxicated at the time of the incident, the police said.

Jayabalakrishnan ran a street food cart in the Chittoor neighbourhood of Kochi and was the sole breadwinner of his family, comprising his wife and three children.