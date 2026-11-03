8 arrested for assaulting 4 BSF personnel, including assistant commandant in Tripura: Police

Eight persons were arrested on Tuesday in Tripura’s Sepahijala district for assaulting four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel including an assistant commandant, police said. Police said that protesters also attacked assistant commandant Rohit Kumar, his staff, and vandalised their vehicle. (Representational)

“In connection with the assault on BSF personnel at Ashabari, Boxanagar, eight accused persons have been arrested. All those involved will be brought to justice, and strict legal action will be taken against them in accordance with the law. Violence against our security personnel will not be tolerated”, chief minister Manik Saha wrote in a post on X.

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The incident occurred on Monday at Ashabari, Boxanagar, centering an altercation between the BSF personnel of 49th Battalion and a local resident over an alleged smuggling-related issue. According to police, the local resident was assaulted and as a result locals protested by blocking the Boxanagar-Rahimpur road. Police said that protesters also attacked assistant commandant Rohit Kumar, his staff, and vandalised their vehicle.

Soon after the incident, CM Saha directed the concerned authorities to adopt stringent action against those who attacked the BSF personnel.

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“I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation. Any attack on our security personnel is a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. Concerned authorities directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection”, CM wrote on X.

BSF personnel rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to a local primary health centre for preliminary treatment.