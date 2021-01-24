9 states have bird flu in poultry, 12 in migratory birds, says govt

The central government on Sunday said that avian influenza or bird flu has been detected in nine states for poultry and in 12 for crow, migratory and other wild birds.

“Till 24th January, 2021 outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird flu) have been confirmed in 9 states (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab) for poultry birds and in 12 states (Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab) for Crow/Migratory/Wild birds,” the ministry of animal husbandry said in a statement.

Poultry samples from Sawargad and Ujona Darwah of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and crow samples from Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi have been tested positive for the infection. The ministry also confirmed that the bird flu infection has not been detected in samples of pigeons and rose finch sent from the Tehri and Paukhal forest range of Uttarakhand state.

One epicentre in Kerala, three epicenters in Madhya Pradesh and five epicenters in Maharashtra have been issued with the Post Operation Surveillance Plan (POSP), according to the ministry. In rest of the affected epicentres of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand, Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are currently going on, it added.

The ministry announced that compensation would be paid for farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed have been either culled or disposed of by the government. “The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India provides funds to states / UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under ASCAD component of its LH & DC Scheme,” the ministry said.

Regarding the control measures taken, the ministry said, “All the States are reporting to the Department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by the States/UTs based on the Revised Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021.”