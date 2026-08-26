A killing, heart-shaped tattoo, ₹1,000 fare dispute: Delhi cops arrest 3 after ‘man with no name’ found dead
The man, believed to be around 35 years old, was found dead on August 21 near the boundary wall of a government school in Naraina Vihar.
Police are trying to establish the identity of a man found dead in west Delhi, with a heart-shaped tattoo carrying the names “Anand” and “Renu” on his left forearm emerging as a key clue, an official said on Tuesday.
The man, believed to be around 35 years old, was found dead on August 21 near the boundary wall of a government school in Naraina Vihar. Police told news agency PTI that he had suffered multiple injuries, including a deep wound on the right side of his head.
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Investigators suspect the man was killed following a dispute over a fare of around ₹1,000. According to police, he had been picked up from IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram on August 17 by van driver Rajinder Kumar alias Annu, 59.
Fare dispute turns violent
Police said an argument broke out during the journey and Kumar allegedly assaulted the passenger using bricks and an earthen-pot-like object.
Kumar later allegedly contacted his wife Kamini Makhija, 50, and son Laksh Makhija, 28, who allegedly assisted him in concealing the body.
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All three have been arrested, police said.
The victim was found without clothes and had blood stains on his body. Investigators subsequently recovered the clothes and shoes he was allegedly wearing from a jungle area, based on information provided by the accused.
Clothes recovered from jungle
"The clothes the victim was wearing were recovered from the jungle. The accused also claimed the victim was not carrying a mobile phone, wallet or cash," the officer said.
Police are verifying the claim and examining the tattoo, along with other available clues, to determine the deceased man's identity.
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A crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory personnel inspected the scene and collected evidence before the body was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
CCTV footage helps trace van
As part of the investigation, police examined around 500 CCTV recordings from the area to track the movement of the van. The vehicle was eventually identified, following which its owner, Kumar, was apprehended.
Police said further investigation is underway to establish the identity of the deceased and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the killing and disposal of the body.
(With inputs from PTI)
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