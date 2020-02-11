AAP office decorated ahead of Delhi assembly results announcement

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:21 IST

Ahead of the announcements of results of the Delhi assembly polls, Aam Aadmi party office was decorated with balloons and ribbons.

Not only that, scores of party workers were also seen standing outside the party headquarters eagerly waiting for the final results.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security today at 8 am.

According to Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, the counting of votes are taking place at 21 centres, which has a dedicated hall for every assembly constituency.

A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting of votes takes place in a peaceful manner. Over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats at stake in the country’s capital.

As much as 62.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections were held in a single-phase in Delhi.

Most of the exit polls predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will retain the power, winning two-thirds seats while some have even predicted three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.

As early trends started trickling in Sanjay Singh, AAP MP on early trends: “Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win.”