Absconding Mumbai cop Param Bir reaches Mumbai, to join extortion probe soon

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been on the run since March this year, has landed in the city, police confirmed on Wednesday. He has reached unit 11 of the Mumbai police crime branch located in Kandivali, and is soon going to join the investigation into the corruption and extortion case lodged against him at the Goregaon police station.

A person familiar with the developments said on Wednesday that the former Mumbai top cop is in Chandigarh. Singh also briefly appeared on Telegram on Wednesday but soon after deleted his account from the social messaging application.

Singh is facing as many as five separate charges of extortion and corruption in Maharashtra in which former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze have also been named. Crime branch unit 11 of the Mumbai Police is probing five first information reports (FIRs) registered against Singh, while the remaining four are being investigated by the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Thane Police.

Singh last reported to work in May, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai Police commissioner to director general of Home Guards and his subsequent allegations against Deshmukh.

The latest development in the case comes days after the Supreme Court granted interim protection to Singh from arrest in all the FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra.