Across the political divide, leaders hail judgment; PM says truth has prevailed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict asking Pakistan to review the death sentence given to former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav for alleged involvement in spying .

“We welcome today’s verdict in the @CIJ_ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice,” the Prime Minister tweeted. “Our government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian,” he added. Union home minister Amit Shah said the judgment protected “human dignity”. “It is yet another manifestation of Modi government’s diplomatic efforts and commitment to protect all Indians,” he tweeted, congratulating senior advocate Harish Salve, who argued the case at the ICJ on behalf of India. Defence minister Rajnath Singh called the verdict a “big victory” for India.

“Spoken to Kulbhushan’s family. Applaud their courage. Satyameva Jayate [truth alone triumphs],” tweeted external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj described it as a “great victory” for India.

The Congress also hailed the verdict but cautioned that the ICJ’s decision asking Pakistan to review and reconsider the case left Jadhav “vulnerable to another miscarriage” of justice.

“I welcome the ICJ verdict. My thoughts tonight are with Kulbhushan Jadhav , alone in a prison cell in Pakistan & with his distraught family for whom this verdict brings a rare moment of relief, joy & renewed hope, that he will one day be free to return to his home in India,” said senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “Heartened by the Kulbhushan Verdict. At last justice has prevailed. All of India joins his family in their joy!” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also welcomed the judgment.

