‘Met Speaker, urged him to restore Rahul Gandhi’s membership': Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case over Modi surname remark saying that the latter was framed on the baseless charges. Chowdhury also met the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and urged him to revoke Gandhi's suspended parliament membership. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury(ANI)

"We were overjoyed when the Supreme Court pronounced its decision. Rahul Gandhi's absence from the Parliament was felt. Through Point Of Information, I told the Chairman in the Parliament about the SC's decision and said that his membership should be reinstated at the earliest. Truth won today," he said while speaking to the reporters.

"We have met the Lok Sabha speaker and have urged him to restore Gandhi's membership in Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court has granted him relief," he added.

Chowdhury also claimed that the government may create hurdles so have urged the speaker not to delay the revocation of Gandhi's disqualification.

"Today, the entire country knows that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was framed on baseless facts. All the conspiracies against him have failed," he said while hailing the judgement.

Speaking on the no-confidence motion to be tabled in the Parliament next week, the senior Congress leader said, "We want Rahul Gandhi to speak on the no-confidence motion in Parliament. People all over the world should listen to the way in which the ruling party is conspiring against Rahul Gandhi."

While reacting on the court's verdict, Gandhi said, "My path is clear to me (as to) what is my work, there is clarity in my mind about that. I thank the people who helped us and the people for their love and support that they extended".

The Supreme Court on Friday, in an interim order, stayed the conviction of in the defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark. On March 23, the magisterial court convicted Gandhi for his remarks made during 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign.

"No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication," the bench said.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Karnataka Kolar in 2019.

Following conviction, the former Congress president was disqualified as the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, on March 24 following notification of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, under the rigours of the Representation of People Act.

Gandhi had challenged the decision in the sessions court and later in the Gujarat high court. The high court on July 7 had affirmed the order, which was later challenged in the apex court.

