After Pradyut Bordoloi's Congress exit, his son bows out of Assam election race

GUWAHATI: Prateek Bordoloi stepped down as the Congress candidate citing “changed circumstances” on Thursday, a day after his father and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi quit the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assam assembly elections. Prateek Bordoloi with Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi. Prateek said he would continue to work for the Congress. (X/@prateekbordoloi)

A political debutant, Prateek was named by the Congress as its candidate for Margherita, a seat his father had represented in the assembly for four terms, in its first list released earlier this month. However, the elder Bordoloi’s defection to the BJP appears to have upended the party’s plans in the constituency.

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In a letter to Congress president and chairman of the Central Election Committee Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, Prateek said it would be inappropriate for him to continue as a candidate in the present situation and said he would continue to remain a party member.

“In the present circumstances, following my father’s decision to join another political party, I feel it would not be appropriate for me to continue as a candidate,” he wrote in the letter, which was shared with reporters on Thursday.

“I believe the people of Margherita and the countless dedicated Congress workers deserve absolute clarity and confidence in the party’s candidate. It would be unfair to them if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party’s position,” he added.

Prateek said he would continue to work for the Congress and the people of Margherita “in whatever capacity the leadership deems appropriate”.

A day earlier, Pradyut Bordoloi had said he had asked his son to take an independent call, without being influenced by his decision to switch sides.

Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi struck a sympathetic note, saying, “I have sympathy and moral support for Prateek Bordoloi. Whatever decision he wishes to take, I will speak on behalf of the party.”