After Yogi’s ‘good news’ hint, deputy says wait for Ram temple to end soon

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:18 IST

Day after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said ‘good news’ was possible soon while inaugurating Ram Katha rendition by Hindu seer Murari Bapu in Gorakhpur, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the ongoing hearings in the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya land title dispute has made everyone ‘optimistic.’

“The development that remained elusive during the 70 years of rule of various opposition parties has been made possible by the BJP government in just two years. Now, the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is near as the hearings in the Supreme Court has made us very optimistic of a favourable result,” Maurya said.

Maurya was speaking at a public meeting in his native village of Sirathu on a visit to observe his father Shyam Lal Maurya’s death anniversary on Sunday. “A grand temple of Lord Ram has been the dream of millions of Ram bhakts (devotees). The wait would be over soon,” he said.

Maurya also targeted the previous Samajwadi Party and BSP governments. “They ruined the state during their rule,” he said.

Meanwhile a ‘Kalash Yatra’ was also taken out from a local temple on Sunday for the early construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The ‘yatra’, marched for around 5 kilometers and was attended by hundreds of devotees who prayed for a decision in favour of a Ram Temple. The devotees also installed the idols of Ram, Sita, Krishna, Radha and Bholenath and raised religious slogans.

The Supreme Court has set October 17 deadline for finishing arguments in the Ayodhya land title dispute case. However, no date is set for a verdict.

On September 26, the Chief Justice of India had said the bench will have only four weeks to write the judgment and it will be a “miracle” if the court delivers the judgment in four weeks. Justice Gogoi retires as the CJI on November 17.

The five-judge SC bench started holding daily hearings from August to fast-track the case that has been pending for decades after a Supreme Court appointed mediation committee failed to develop a consensus among the parties to arrive at an amicable resolution.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 22:17 IST