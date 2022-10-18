Afternoon brief: Jaishankar says peace at borders basis for India-China ties, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Peace in border areas basis for normal India-China ties: Jaishankar
Peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain the basis for normal relations between India and China though this has been “mischievously conflated”, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. Read more
‘Extremely unfortunate’: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Kedarnath chopper crash
Six people were killed after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) commandant Manikant Mishra said on Tuesday. Read more
Apple admits iPhone 14 models facing SIM-related issue: Report
Several users of the latest iPhone line up have complained about the SIM-related issue. Now Apple has officially acknowledged the flaw. Read more
'This is where he created history. But sadly...': Gavaskar picks between Pant and Karthik as 'automatic choice' in XI
Weighing in on the never-ending Dinesh Karthik-Rishabh Pant debate, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Monday picked a wicketkeeper-batter who might just be India's 'automatic choice' for the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Read more
Three to tango? Nissan lines up troika of SUVs for India
Nissan Motor is gearing up to intensify rivalry in the SUV segments in India. Read more
Vivek Agnihotri says 'colourful star' got 10 awards despite flop films; internet thinks he's hinting at Ranveer Singh
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has said that he is shocked to know how the ‘Bollywood awards mafia’ works, and has cited the example of a ‘colourful star’. Read more
Sharvari Wagh is on her way to ‘achieve grapeness’ wearing this...
Sharvari Wagh is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her best-dressed diaries. Read more
Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar's France Vacation
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to Instagram to share some pictures and videos from their France vacation. Here are some of them. See here
