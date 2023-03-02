Home / India News / Afternoon brief: With victory in Tripura at hand, what BJP said on Tipra Motha, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: With victory in Tripura at hand, what BJP said on Tipra Motha, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 02, 2023 01:23 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma addresses the media during the launch of the party's election manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Assembly polls, in Agartala on Saturday.(ANI)
'Will accept all demands of Tipra Motha...': BJP bids to cement Tripura win

The Bharatiya Janata Party will 'accept all demands of the Tipra Motha except that of Greater Tipraland', the ruling party told news agency PTI Thursday, as trends indicated a narrow win for chief minister Manik Saha's administration. Read more

Tripura: NIA takes over probe in 2022 ambush on BSF party near Bangladesh border

The ambush on a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near Bangladesh border in Tripura in August last year that killed two was led by a commander of the banFront of Tripurned National Liberation a (NLFT), people familiar with the development said Thursday as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently took over the probe. Read more

PM, LoP, CJI’s panel to select Chief Election Commissioner, Commissioners: SC

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday revamped the selection mechanism to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs), ruling that a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), and the Chief Justice of India (CJI), shall appoint them until Parliament brings a law in this regard. Read more

Chris Pine laughs off Harry Styles ‘spitgate’ rumours at the Don't Worry Darling premiere: ‘I think Harry leaned…’

Chris Pine is opening up about the spitgate controversy that erupted between him and singer Harry Styles during the premiere of the film Don't Worry Darling last year in September at the Venice International Film Festival. Read more

When is it too late for a liver transplant? How to spot the signs?

Liver is the largest internal organ present in the human body. The main function of the organ is to process the blood leaving the stomach and the intestines, and breaking down, balancing and creating the nutrients that can be used by the rest of the body. Read more

'I cannot believe that Virat Kohli hasn't...': Mark Waugh clears the air on 'sledging' India star during first two Tests

During his time as commentator for the first two India vs Australia Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Mark Waugh ruffled up some feathers. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

