Afternoon brief: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) challenges BJP after Manipur coup, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) challenges BJP after Manipur coup: ‘You must remember…’

A war of words between Janata Dal (United) and BJP leaders ensued on Saturday after five Manipur MLAs from Nitish Kumar’s party jumped ship dealing another blow to his…read more.

On ex SC judge ‘things are very bad’ remark, Rijiju says ‘those who abuse PM…’

Reacting to the concern raised by retired Supreme Court judge Justice B.N. Srikrishna on freedom of expression, or the lack of it, in the country, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju…read more.

Over one-third of Pakistan underwater, overflowing Indus creates long lake

More than a third of Pakistan is now underwater due to what the United Nations chief called “monsoon on steroids”. The flood-ravaged country has received ten times…read more.

Ryan Burl stars in Zimbabwe's historic first-ever victory in Australia

Zimbabwe registered a historic first-ever victory in any format on Australian soil by winning the third and final ODI at Townsville on Saturday by three wickets. Chasing 142 for a win…read more.

Timothée Chalamet goes backless in bold red look at Venice Film Festival, reminds desi fans of Kareena Kapoor's Poo

The Venice Film Festival 2022 has kickstarted with the big names from the entertainment industry walking the red carpet at the 79th edition of the prestigious event. Read more.

When Dada hits…’: Meesho reacts to Sourav Ganguly’s social media error that went viral

Do you use social media regularly? Then you may have seen brands roping in celebrities to create a buzz around their upcoming products or services. E-commerce platform Meesho…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON