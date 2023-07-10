Home / India News / Afternoon brief: ‘Supreme Court cannot be used to escalate violence in Manipur,’ says CJI, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: ‘Supreme Court cannot be used to escalate violence in Manipur,’ says CJI, and all the latest news

Don't use Supreme Court to escalate violence in Manipur; we don't run state: CJI

As the Supreme Court on Monday heard the cases pertaining to Manipur violence, it noted that the platform of the Apex Court should not be used to escalate further violence in Manipur. Read more

‘Worst-hit’ Himachal Pradesh braces for more rain as temples submerged, bridges collapse

Several districts of Himachal Pradesh will witness moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Read more

Dog owner refuses to muzzle pet in lift; but is she really wrong?

There seems to be something about living in boxed up spaces jammed above and beside each other that is squeezing all civil courtesy and common sense out of people. Read more

Jawan Prevue reactions: Karan Johar declares it a blockbuster, Sujoy Ghosh bows to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has finally unveiled the Jawan Prevue, which has quite a few high points to talk about. These include Shah Rukh's bald avatar, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone (who has a special appearance in the film), Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani's power-packed scenes. Read more

'Even with all the IPL experience...': Gavaskar points out Rohit's shortcomings as captain with brutal Kohli comparison

It has been over 18 months that Rohit Sharma became India's all-format captain, but all he has to show for his achievements are a few bilateral series wins and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. For all the experience Rohit possesses of leading Mumbai Indians in the IPL – a side he has won five IPL trophies with, Sharma has not been able to replicate the same for India. Read more

Sign out