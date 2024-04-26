Afternoon brief: Wealthy to poor candidates in phase 2 polls; Indian-origin student held for anti-Israel protest; more
Voting commenced for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday morning. A total of 88 constituencies across 12 states and one union territory are polling in this phase. In this phase, 1,202 candidates are contesting, comprising 102 women and two individuals from the third-gender category. Let's take a look at the wealthiest and least wealthy candidates in Phase 2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Dig deeper
An Indian-origin student named Achinthya Sivalingan has been arrested along with one another and barred from campus for participating in pro-Palestine demonstrations. Achinthya Sivalingan, hailing from Coimbatore and raised in Columbus, is facing disciplinary action and campus ban, disclosed a university spokesperson. Dig deeper
India News
Latest News
Global News
Lifestyle and Health
Feeling post lunch fatigue or a dip in your energy levels in the afternoon could be an indication that you aren't eating a nourishing meal and might be eating a diet high in refined carbohydrates and sugar. Eating the wrong foods, over-eating, and a natural dip in body's circadian rhythm are some of the reasons why people may encounter a dip in afternoon energy levels. Here are some lifestyle tweaks you need to regain your energy. Dig deeper
Trending
Legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid cast his vote today in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. He was seen wearing casual clothes and standing in the queue to cast his vote. His simplicity won people over, and several visuals of the cricketer highlighting just that went viral on social media. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
The Judgment Day for those in the fray for a selection into the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 draws near. On Sunday (April 28), BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who is on his way from Spain, is reportedly set to meet India captain Rohit Sharma in New Delhi on the sidelines of the ongoing IPL 2024. The discussions around the possible World Cup have grown more intense by the day, with IPL 2024 offering varied possibilities for experts and veterans to debate. Dig deeper
