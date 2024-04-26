 Afternoon brief: Wealthy to poor candidates in phase 2 polls; Indian-origin student held for anti-Israel protest; more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Afternoon brief: Wealthy to poor candidates in phase 2 polls; Indian-origin student held for anti-Israel protest; more

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 01:29 PM IST

The shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Voting commenced for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday morning. A total of 88 constituencies across 12 states and one union territory are polling in this phase. In this phase, 1,202 candidates are contesting, comprising 102 women and two individuals from the third-gender category. Let's take a look at the wealthiest and least wealthy candidates in Phase 2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Dig deeper

In this phase, 1,202 candidates are contesting, comprising 102 women and two individuals from the third-gender category. (File)

An Indian-origin student named Achinthya Sivalingan has been arrested along with one another and barred from campus for participating in pro-Palestine demonstrations. Achinthya Sivalingan, hailing from Coimbatore and raised in Columbus, is facing disciplinary action and campus ban, disclosed a university spokesperson. Dig deeper

India News

Latest News

Global News

Lifestyle and Health

Feeling post lunch fatigue or a dip in your energy levels in the afternoon could be an indication that you aren't eating a nourishing meal and might be eating a diet high in refined carbohydrates and sugar. Eating the wrong foods, over-eating, and a natural dip in body's circadian rhythm are some of the reasons why people may encounter a dip in afternoon energy levels. Here are some lifestyle tweaks you need to regain your energy. Dig deeper

Trending

Legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid cast his vote today in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. He was seen wearing casual clothes and standing in the queue to cast his vote. His simplicity won people over, and several visuals of the cricketer highlighting just that went viral on social media. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Judgment Day for those in the fray for a selection into the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 draws near. On Sunday (April 28), BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who is on his way from Spain, is reportedly set to meet India captain Rohit Sharma in New Delhi on the sidelines of the ongoing IPL 2024. The discussions around the possible World Cup have grown more intense by the day, with IPL 2024 offering varied possibilities for experts and veterans to debate. Dig deeper

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Afternoon brief: Wealthy to poor candidates in phase 2 polls; Indian-origin student held for anti-Israel protest; more
© 2024 HindustanTimes
