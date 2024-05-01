Afternoon brief: What's written in 'hoax' threat emails to Delhi-NCR schools?; AstraZeneca on Covishield vaccine, more

Several schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) received alarming bomb threat emails, instigating widespread concern among authorities and parents alike. The emails, sent to over 50 schools, warned of "many explosive devices" within the premises. Despite intensive checks by the Delhi Police and assurances from the Union home ministry, anxiety soared. Delhi fire services reported numerous distress calls, indicating the severity of the situation. Special police commissioner RP Upadhyay labeled the emails a "terror threat," prompting the counter-intelligence unit's involvement. While investigations are ongoing, authorities stress the importance of remaining vigilant. The incident disrupted normalcy, with parents like Sachin Goyal expressing shock and apprehension. As the situation unfolds, efforts to ensure the safety of students and schools remain paramount. Dig deeper Noida: Security personnel inspect a class room at the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_01_2024_000037B)(PTI)

AstraZeneca reassured the public of its Covid-19 vaccine's safety amidst concerns about rare side effects. The pharmaceutical giant emphasized "patient safety" as its top priority, acknowledging reported health issues and expressing sympathy for those affected. This statement followed AstraZeneca's admission that its vaccines, Covishield and Vaxzevria, could cause Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) in very rare cases. The company clarified that TTS can occur even without vaccination, requiring expert evaluation for each case's causation. Despite legal challenges, including a class action lawsuit alleging vaccine-related deaths and injuries, AstraZeneca reiterated confidence in the vaccine's safety and efficacy. The lawsuit, initiated by Jamie Scott, claimed severe brain impairment following vaccination. With 51 cases filed, claimants seek damages exceeding 100 million euros from the company. AstraZeneca continues to defend its vaccine based on extensive clinical trial data and real-world evidence. Dig deeper

The Latest News

GST revenue collection for April 2024 highest ever at ₹2.1 lakh crore Dig deeper

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP: ‘I feel I should also be a part of this Mahayagya’ Dig deeper

Indian News

Delhi high court slams law student for filing PIL on jailed politicians: ‘Highly adventurous’ Dig deeper

Karnataka BJP chief's big claim on letter about Prajwal Revanna videos Dig deeper

Global Matters

US newspapers sue OpenAI for copyright infringement over AI training Dig deeper

Britain sends first voluntary asylum seeker to Rwanda, says report Dig deeper

Its trending

Radhika Gupta, MD of Edelweiss MF, showcased a heartwarming moment with her son during a Zerodha event in Bengaluru. In an Instagram post, Gupta shared a video of her son attempting to join her on stage as she interacted with the audience. The touching gesture highlights the delicate balance between work and motherhood. Gupta described the experience as "beautiful chaos," emphasizing the priority of being a mother above all else. The video resonated with many, affirming the challenges and joys of managing professional and personal responsibilities. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Mumbai Indians faced a double blow after their seventh loss in the IPL 2024, with captain Hardik Pandya and the entire playing XI fined for a slow over-rate against Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik incurred a hefty INR 24 lakh penalty, while each player faced a fine of INR 6 lakh, marking the team's second offence of the season. The IPL statement confirmed the fines and outlined the charges. MI's woes continued on the field as they posted a modest 144/7, with both Hardik and Rohit Sharma failing to shine. With playoff hopes fading, MI's struggles persist amidst a challenging season plagued by controversies and poor form. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The rise of J-Beauty, or Japanese Beauty, is gaining momentum in the skincare world, challenging the dominance of K-Beauty. Inspired by Japan's rich heritage and Geisha rituals, J-Beauty emphasizes simplicity and natural ingredients to achieve radiant skin. Geisha skincare revolves around hydration and gentle cleansing, drawing from traditions that prioritize mindfulness and harmony. With a focus on nourishing treatments and protecting the skin, Geisha-inspired skincare rituals offer a holistic approach to beauty. Incorporating Japanese ingredients like Green Tea and Rice Bran powder, along with facial massages for circulation, promotes a radiant complexion and overall skin health. DIY Geisha facemasks, using ingredients like Seaweed and Lotus Flower, offer rejuvenation and hydration, reflecting the timeless wisdom of Geisha traditions. Dig deeper

