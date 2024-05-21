Afternoon briefing: BJP issues notice to Jayant Sinha; Owaisi seeks EAM's help on Kyrgyzstan violence, and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to former Union minister Jayant Sinha, accusing him of not partaking in the Lok Sabha elections campaign and tarnishing the party's reputation. Additionally, they highlighted that Sinha did not even vote in the ongoing general elections. This action was taken following his absence during the polling in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh constituency on Monday. The notice signifies the BJP's discontent with Sinha's lack of involvement in the election process and raises concerns about his commitment to the party's values and objectives. Dig deeper Member of Parliament and former Minister of State for Finance, Jayant Sinha Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)(Mohd Zakir | HT Photo)

Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM raised concerns on Tuesday about alleged targeting of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan, urging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene. This appeal follows advisories to Indian and Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan to remain indoors amidst fears of mob violence. Owaisi took to social media to highlight instances of violent attacks by locals on Indian students, with reports of a student going hungry for five days due to the tense environment. The plea underscores the need for swift action and protection of Indian students abroad amidst escalating tensions and safety risks. Dig deeper.

As MS Dhoni approaches 44, speculation about his IPL retirement continues, yet the legendary keeper-batter remains strong, largely due to his unparalleled fitness. Despite recurring rumors over the past few editions, Dhoni's performance persists, aided by the Impact Player rule allowing him to bat in the last four overs—a necessity given his knee issues, as acknowledged by the CSK management during IPL 2024. Dhoni's commitment and contributions, both with the bat and behind the stumps, remain unwavering. Dig deeper.

Moviegoers often find that popcorn and Pepsi at film theaters can be quite expensive, sometimes even surpassing the cost of the movie ticket itself. According to a recent report, theater chains like PVR and Inox generated significant revenue solely from their food and beverage sales during the fiscal year 2023-2024. This highlights the profitability of the concessions business for these companies, which plays a crucial role in their overall financial performance. Dig deeper.

MS Dhoni returned to Ranchi after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were eliminated from IPL 2024 by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a 27-run defeat. Following his return, Dhoni was seen taking a bike ride in his hometown, and videos of this ride have been widely shared on X. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the timing of the video. Dhoni's presence in Ranchi and his casual bike ride have garnered significant attention online. Dig deeper.

Bhindi, also known as Okra or Lady Finger, is a staple in many Indian kitchens during the summer months due to its excellent nutritional benefits. Whether prepared as Bhindi fry, Bhindi Masala, or Kurkuri Bhindi, it offers endless variations in taste. This vegetable is a powerhouse of antioxidants, soluble and insoluble fiber, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins. Regular consumption of Bhindi is known to help prevent heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, digestive issues, and certain cancers, making it a highly valued part of Indian cuisine for both its taste and health benefits. Dig deeper.