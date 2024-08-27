Afternoon briefing: Case against contractor of Shivaji Maharaj statue; 6000 cops deployed to stop 'Nabanna' protest

Sindhudurg Police in Maharashtra have filed an FIR against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil following the collapse of a 35-foot-tall Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue on Monday. The FIR, registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), includes charges related to negligence and structural failure. The statue, unveiled eight months ago on Navy Day, was dedicated to Sindhudurg's citizens. In response, the Indian Navy has promised to investigate the cause of the collapse. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and integrity of public monuments. Dig Deeper A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected by the Navy and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi collapsed (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Kolkata Police have deployed over 6,000 officers across the city on August 27 in response to the planned 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest. The rally, organized by 'Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj,' aimed to march to the state secretariat in Howrah demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation. This protest follows widespread outrage over the rape-murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The Kolkata Police, led by Additional Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, have rejected the group's application to hold the rally, escalating tensions in the city. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Tejasvi Surya asks Bengaluru people for feedback to improvise metro travel, commuters bat for last mile connectivity Dig Deeper

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh dies after prolonged illness; last wish was to act with Rajinikanth, his favourite superstar Dig Deeper

India News

Ratnagiri: Nursing student raped while returning from college in autorickshaw Dig Deeper

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What 'pervert' Sanjay Roy did hours before the crime Dig Deeper

Global Matters

California's bill on loans for illegal immigrants sparks debate, Indian American confronts Elon Musk Dig Deeper

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffer blow as their Netflix deal gets ‘messed up’ while William’s foundation thrives Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Janhvi Kapoor made a striking appearance in Mumbai yesterday, showcasing her versatility in ethnic wear with a chic, fuchsia pink suit. Known for her preference for glamorous bodycon dresses, the Uljah actor effortlessly embraced traditional fashion in this outing. Her outfit featured a cotton gauze kurta with a V-neckline, bell sleeves, and an uneven hemline, paired with scalloped palazzos highlighted with ecru thread borders. Janhvi’s stylish choice, shared on her vibrant Instagram feed, offers fresh fashion inspiration and highlights her ability to blend simplicity with elegance. Her latest look continues to captivate and inspire her fashion-conscious followers.Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A Bloomberg report reveals that Nvidia Corp employees, including those under CEO Jensen Huang, endure a high-stress and demanding work environment. A former technical support worker, who left in May, described the job as a "pressure cooker," citing expectations of seven-day workweeks and late nights extending to 1 or 2 a.m. Another former employee added that Nvidia meetings often saw heated arguments and shouting. Despite the high salaries offered by the graphics chip maker, the intense workload and frequent conflicts have led to significant stress among its workforce. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)