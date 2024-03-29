Afternoon briefing: Congress gets 1,700 cr I-T notice; PM Modi's ‘dos and don'ts’ on deepfake, all the latest news

Congress's financial woes have worsened ahead of the Lok Sabha elections with the tax authorities serving the grand old party a notice of around ₹1,700 crore, reported PTI hours after the Delhi high court dismissed the party's petition challenging the reassessment proceedings for four years. The income tax department served the notice of ₹1,700 crore including penalty and interest for the assessment years 2017-18 and 2020-21, reported PTI citing people aware of the matter. Dig deeper. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi brief the media, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.(HT photo/Raj K Raj)

More on Congress' financial woes: Congress suffers setback as HC rejects its plea on tax assessment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored India's cautious approach towards embracing Artificial Intelligence while acknowledging the pressing need for regulations to mitigate potential misuse. In a conversation with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, PM Modi stressed the importance of providing proper training before granting access to AI technologies. “If such a good thing (AI) is given to someone without proper training, it is likely to be misused. I suggested that we should start with clear watermarks on AI-generated content. So that nobody is misguided,” Modi said. Dig deeper

Rishabh Pant's return to cricket after a long gap has not been an ideal one so far. Neither his returns with the bat nor the performance of the Delhi Capitals has been up to the mark in the first two matches of IPL 2024. So much so that questions have already started to arise about DC's chances of making it to the playoffs this year. The disappointment and frustration were evident on Pant's face for the majority of the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. But it came to a boil when the left-hander was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal after a laborious 26-ball 28 in DC's 186-run chase. Dig deeper.

Why should men have all the fun, and get to do all the action it the air? I love when women take charge at the movies and director Rajesh Krishnan's heist comedy, Crew, brings a whiff of fresh air both in terms of its plot and the way it shows its three protagonists, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. They are feisty, fearless when needed, and most importantly, really fun. But don't complain things take an extremely bizarre turn or get a little lame — that's the beauty of Crew — it still makes for a funny and refreshing watch. Dig deeper.

This Good Friday is an extended weekend, and we all know what that means – a trip! Every extended weekend is an opportunity to explore new places and soak in the spring season from a holiday destination. With the auspicious day of Good Friday coming right before a weekend, it is the perfect time to plan a trip and ensure that we make the most of it. Good Friday, for this year, is being celebrated on March 29. It falls right before March 30 and March 31, which are Saturday and Sunday. Hence, this serves us with the perfect chance to plan a weekend getaway. Dig deeper.

