Afternoon briefing: Farmers protest 2.0 challenge for BJP, INDIA; N Biren Singh on deporting illegal residents; & mo

The ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders, amid inconclusive talks with Union ministers, has fortified the national capital and its peripheries, setting the stage for potential traffic chaos before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The protest echoes the 2020-21 agitation against farm laws, culminating in PM Modi's November 2021 announcement of their repeal. The BJP faces a crucial test as it seeks a third term, with concerns amplified in politically significant states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, where farmers' participation could impact electoral outcomes. Conversely, the opposition INDIA bloc seeks to leverage the protest to rejuvenate its political standing before the imminent polls. Dig Deeper The protest echoes the 2020-21 agitation against farm laws, culminating in PM Modi's November 2021 announcement of their repeal. (HT)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced plans to identify and deport individuals who settled in the state post-1961, aiming to safeguard Manipur's ethnic communities amidst sectarian tensions since May 2023. Singh attributed the unrest to the drug trade and illegal migrants, particularly Myanmar refugees. Speaking at a skill development program launch, Singh underscored the crisis's gravity, stressing the need for swift resolution. He highlighted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's move to terminate the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR) as pivotal in addressing security and demographic challenges. Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring a secure future by curbing illegal immigration and criminal activities. He lauded the Honda India Foundation's initiative in Manipur and commended locals for their civility and hygiene standards. Dig Deeper

After Ashok Chavan's exit, Cong is banking on these 5 leaders in Maharashtra. Dig Deeper

Sweeping measures for farmer march triggers chaos in Delhi, people decry overkill. Dig Deeper

AIMIM leader shot dead in Bihar; second such killing since December. Dig Deeper

Farmers' protest: SC Bar Association urges CJI to take suo motu action; Chandrachud takes note of traffic issues. Dig Deeper

Looking at taking forward India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership: PM Modi. Dig Deeper

SC quashes criminal defamation case against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Dig Deeper

Sikhs for Justice: Shots fired at Pannun associate’s home in Canada. Dig Deeper

Prince William ‘furious’ over Prince Harry's ‘PR stunt’: Royal Expert. Dig Deeper

Hamas-Gaza war to pause? US President Joe Biden announces new strategic move. Dig Deeper

The England cricket team, led by Ben Stokes, returned to India after a 10-day stint in Abu Dhabi, facing a visa snag upon arrival in Rajkot. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed was halted at immigration due to an incorrect visa, resolved temporarily with a new visa issued. Despite the setback, Rehan was expected to practice with the squad. This incident marked the second visa hiccup for England during the tour, with off-spinner Shoaib Bashir encountering similar issues earlier. The team opted for a direct flight to Rajkot, a first for international arrivals, facilitating a unique immigration setup. Meanwhile, both teams are gearing up for the third Test, with England to hold their first practice session on Tuesday, followed by India in the afternoon. India faces challenges with key players unavailable, including Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, while Ravindra Jadeja's return poses selection dilemmas. Dig Deeper

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has refuted rumors of her pregnancy, dismissing reports sparked by a now-deleted Reddit post. The post falsely claimed she was expecting her second child and had stepped away from Netflix's project. Mahira clarified, stating, "It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series." She recently married Salim Karim after her divorce from Ali Askari in 2015, with whom she shares a son. Reflecting on her journey, Mahira expressed gratitude for the support of her fans and reminisced about the past decade in an Instagram post. Her notable projects include "Raees" with Shah Rukh Khan and the acclaimed series "Humsafar" alongside Fawad Khan. Dig Deeper

Basant Panchami, a revered Hindu festival, will be celebrated on February 14th with great zeal. Falling in the Hindu month of Magh, typically between January and February, it heralds the arrival of the Vasant Ritu, or spring season, symbolizing new beginnings. The festival is marked by fasting, rituals, and feasting, with households bustling with preparations of delectable dishes, often in the color yellow, which is synonymous with Basant Panchami. Chef Arun Kumar from The Ashok shared some delightful yellow-themed recipes to elevate the festive spirit. Dig Deeper

