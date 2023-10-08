Afternoon briefing: IAF's 91st Founding Day celebrations; Ladakh-Kargil poll vote counting on; and all the latest news

The counting of votes for the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil election began, marking a significant event since the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of Ladakh as a union territory in 2019. This election, held on October 4, witnessed a three-way competition between the National Conference (NC), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in most of the 26 seats. Approximately 73% of the 95,388 eligible voters participated. Strict security measures were put in place around the government Polytechnic College where the vote counting took place. The election saw Congress contesting 22 seats, NC on 17, BJP on 17, AAP on four, and 25 independent candidates. The new council is expected to be formed before October 11, replacing the previous NC-led council. Dig Deeper Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel march past while holding the new IAF ensign. (ANI)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) commenced its 91st Foundation Day celebration with a ceremonial parade at Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Established on October 8, 1932, the IAF marks this day as its official induction into India's armed forces. The theme for this year's celebration is "IAF - Airpower Beyond Boundaries." The event features a parade, flypast, aerial display, and a mega airshow over Triveni Sangam, featuring various fighter aircraft, including Sukhoi 30, MiG 29, Rafale, and Jaguar. Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, the first woman to command a frontline IAF combat unit, will lead the parade. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will unveil the new ensign, featuring the IAF crest. Political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their greetings to the IAF personnel, recognizing their valor and dedication in safeguarding the nation. Established initially as the Royal Indian Air Force, the IAF is now the fourth-largest air force globally, playing a crucial role in India's defense. Dig Deeper

Rohit Sharma expressed a strong desire to win the World Cup during a pre-match press conference in Chennai, emphasizing the need to put an end to discussions about India's ICC trophy drought. He highlighted the hunger and determination within the team. India recently defeated Australia 2-1 in a three-match ODI series as part of their preparations for the World Cup. However, Rohit cautioned against underestimating Australia, especially in World Cup events where they have a formidable record. Australia has not lost a tournament opener since 1999, and their only previous World Cup opener against India in 1987 resulted in a thrilling one-run victory for Australia. Dig Deeper

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel following the Hamas attack, is now confirmed as "safe" and en route to India. She had been in Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, which took place from September 28 to October 7. Nushrratt's publicist revealed that they managed to contact her and, with the assistance of the embassy, arranged her safe return home. While she is on a connecting flight, specific details for her safety are being withheld. The publicist expressed relief and gratitude that she is on her way back to India. Dig Deeper

Sarees are an evergreen style statement and a must-have silhouette in every fashionista's wardrobe. Even your favourite Bollywood celebs love wearing the classic drape. So, if you are looking for inspiration to glam up your wardrobe with the six yards, the best place to take inspiration is from these star's collections. And if you are looking to follow the latest trends, hop onto the most stylish Gen-Z stars' Instagram accounts, and you will find tons of steal-worthy pieces. But if you need help, we decided to round up some of your favourite picks from Gen-Z stars' latest looks. The list features Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more celebs. Scroll through to find out. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

