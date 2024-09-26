Afternoon briefing: India urges citizens to flee Lebanon; Shivraj Chouhan slams Cong over Article 370, and more

India has once again advised its citizens to leave Lebanon amid escalating tensions, as Israel reportedly prepares for a possible invasion. An updated advisory urged all Indian nationals in Lebanon to exit immediately and advised those who remain to exercise extreme caution, limit movement, and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Beirut. This warning comes as Israeli airstrikes have already resulted in over 620 deaths and thousands of injuries in Lebanon. Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi stated that air strikes will continue to target Hezbollah infrastructure in preparation for a potential ground offensive. Dig Deeper Smoke billows over southern Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli force REUTERS/Karamallah Daher (REUTERS)

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized opposition leaders Farooq Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi, stating that "not even their generations can bring Article 370 back" to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a rally amid the ongoing assembly elections, Chouhan asserted the BJP government's commitment to the region. He accused the Congress-National Conference alliance of distracting the public from critical issues like employment, food, education, health, and development. Chouhan emphasized the BJP's determination to focus on these pressing challenges rather than reverting to past policies. His comments reflect the ongoing political tensions as the assembly elections approach. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Haryana election: Young female wrestlers pin hopes on Vinesh Phogat's win for safety Dig Deeper

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ can be released with cuts: Censor board to court Dig Deeper

India News

Sanjay Raut on Badlapur encounter: 'Competition between Shinde, Fadnavis for...' Dig Deeper

SC grants bail to former TN minister Senthil Balaji in ED case Dig Deeper

Global Matters

‘Hindus go back’: Sacramento's BAPS mandir vandalised with anti-Hindu messages after New York's desecration Dig Deeper

MSNBC host compares Kamala to Trump, 'he gets so much credit' but 'she’s a great interviewer' Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The theatrical trailer for Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was released on Thursday by Dharma Productions. The three-minute clip showcases Alia as Satya, an action heroine, who receives a distressing call from her brother Ankur, portrayed by Vedang. The trailer reveals Ankur facing a death sentence in court, while Satya grapples with the emotional turmoil of their situation. Action-packed scenes follow, depicting Satya fighting adversaries, leaping from trees, and wielding weapons atop a vehicle. Meanwhile, Ankur is shown confronting police and enduring a strip search, heightening the tension as the story unfolds. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to India after a vacation in the United States with friends. A viral video of his arrival at Ranchi airport has sparked discussions about his future with CSK, especially as the BCCI is set to announce IPL 2025 retention rules this week. During his trip, images of Dhoni attending an American football game circulated online. As IPL fans await clarity on whether Dhoni will be retained by CSK or retire from the sport, excitement and speculation continue to grow. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A study from McGill University and the University of Padua has revealed a brain mechanism that enhances understanding of sleep disorders. Published in the Journal of Neuroscience, the research focuses on the melatonin MT1 receptor, which acts as a switch for REM (rapid eye movement) sleep—crucial for vivid dreaming and essential brain functions. The study highlights the 'Locus Coeruleus,' a small brain region that produces noradrenaline, keeping us alert. During REM sleep, this area becomes inactive, facilitating the dream state. The findings offer promising clinical potential for developing treatments for sleep disorders. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A couple received an unforgettable wedding surprise when the bride's parents gifted them two tickets to a Coldplay concert. Utsavi Zatakia and Smeet Doshi, who tied the knot over eight months ago, recently went viral after their video resurfaced amid excitement for the band's upcoming shows in India in January 2025. Originally shared on Instagram in February, the video captures the moment Utsavi's mother presents an envelope at the wedding mandap. The couple's initial confusion turns into joy as they discover the tickets are for a Coldplay concert in Thailand, marking a memorable highlight of their special day. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)