Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Afternoon briefing: Modi's first order after becoming PM for 3rd time; AAP leader's U-turn on 'shave head' promise

ByHT News Desk
Jun 10, 2024 01:21 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

A day after taking oath as Prime Minister for the historic third term, Narendra Modi signed the first file on Monday, June 10, authorising the release of the 17th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. PM Narendra Modi said the scheme will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around 20,000 crore. Modi took the charge of Prime Minister for the third term earlier on Monday. "Ours is a government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is, therefore, fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come," PM Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes charge of the office(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes charge of the office(PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti, who had earlier vowed to shave his head if Narendra Modi came to power and became the prime minister again, has now taken a U-turn and refused to make good on his promise, claiming the latter's third term solely his own but rather a coalition government. "I stated that I would shave my head if he were elected for a third term. However, he has not won on his own, he has won the election with the support of his alliance. I stand by my words. If he did not win on his own, it's not his victory. So, as I said, if he has not won independently, I will not shave my head," Somnath Bharti told news agency PTI.

The Latest News

Real estate sector pins hopes on Modi 3.0; pushes for focus on infra development and affordable housing

Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Anand and others condemn Reasi terror attack: 'Despicable, evil, unpardonable'

India News

How foreign media covered Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Days after UP debacle, Yogi Adityanath calls on Amit Shah in Delhi

Global Matters

Michael Cohen says people will 'end up in gulags' and be thrown out of windows if Donald Trump is elected president

Far Right's gains in EU Parliament rattle traditional powers, leading Macron to call snap polls

Entertainment Focus

A horrific attack occurred when armed terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on June 9. Bollywood artistes, including actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, strongly condemned the incident. Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Anand, and Anupam Kher offered their condolences to the families of the victims who died in the attack.

Lifestyle and Health

Priyanka Chopra is here with yet another sartorial triumph. The actress, who serves as the brand ambassador for Bulgari, recently featured in the docufilm "An Emperor's Jewel — The Making of the Bulgari Hotel Roma." As the esteemed guest of honour at the hotel's inauguration, she was filmed experiencing the hotel as its very first guest. She was captured wearing a high jewellery necklace to mark the hotel's opening. What caught the eyes of fashion lovers was Priyanka's stunning look in a blue shirt dress exuding pure chic. The Desi Girl never fails to hit fashion goals like a pro, and her latest look is a testament to that.

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

News / India News / Afternoon briefing: Modi's first order after becoming PM for 3rd time; AAP leader's U-turn on 'shave head' promise
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
