Afternoon briefing: NDA 4 short of majority in Rajya Sabha; how Himachal govt failed to keep flock together; and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) falls four seats short of the majority mark in the 240-member Rajya Sabha. Having secured 10 seats in the recent elections and 20 unopposed earlier, the BJP's Rajya Sabha tally will rise to 97, while the NDA will reach 117 once all 56 members take oath. Uttar Pradesh witnessed the BJP winning eight seats, while Himachal Pradesh saw Congress suffering a setback due to cross-voting, resulting in a draw for the lone seat. Karnataka's results aligned with expectations, with Congress securing three seats and BJP one. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

The ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, faced internal turmoil, highlighting leadership challenges. Despite Sukhu's organizational background, including stints as state Congress chief and Youth Congress president, discontent brewed within the party. Cross-voting in the recent elections signaled dissatisfaction with weak leadership, overlooked grievances, and a lack of coordination between party leadership and the government. Allegations of sidelining senior leaders, regional imbalances in governance, and discontent over ministerial appointments marred the Congress's tenure. The discontent extended to neglected constituencies, portfolio reshuffles, and unmet expectations among legislators, posing significant challenges for the party ahead of upcoming elections. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Released convict Santhan dies in hospital. Dig Deeper

ED raids 15 locations across Delhi NCR, WB, Mumbai in Mahadev betting app probe. Dig Deeper

Himachal Pradesh: Jairam Thakur among 15 BJP MLAs suspended by assembly Speaker. Dig Deeper

India News

Himachal Pradesh crisis: Congress govt on the brink as minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns. Dig Deeper

Amit Shah hails biggest offshore drug haul: ‘Historic success a testament to govt's commitment’. Dig Deeper

Over 200 militants stormed Manipur top cop’s house before abducting him: Police. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Texas nuclear weapons facility pauses operations as wildfires spread. Dig Deeper

Israel-Hamas indicate no deal likely after Biden signals Gaza ceasefire could be close. Dig Deeper

Why ‘Uncommitted’ voters in Michigan are throwing challenge to Joe Biden? Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India has secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the England Test series, yet concerns loom over KL Rahul's fitness and Jasprit Bumrah's workload ahead of the fifth Test in Dharamsala on March 7. Despite a nine-day break after the fourth Test, Rahul's availability remains uncertain due to discomfort in his right quadriceps. He seeks expert advice in London after missing the previous Tests with the same injury. Rahul's absence might pave the way for Devdutt Padikkal's inclusion. Meanwhile, Bumrah is expected to return after being rested for the fourth Test to manage his workload, while other players may also undergo rotation for optimal performance. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ayesha Khan has been having a bustling year so far, starting with her participation in season 17 of Bigg Boss and her consecutive shooting schedules for Telugu films. Reflecting on her journey, she describes it as a rollercoaster ride filled with new opportunities and non-stop work. Despite the hectic schedule, she expresses gratitude for the experiences. Transitioning from TV to films, Ayesha finds the diverse roles in cinema more challenging and enjoyable. Overcoming language barriers in the Telugu film industry, she initially faced uncertainties but embraced the challenge, swiftly adapting to her roles. Ayesha's upcoming projects include diverse characters in films like Gangs of Godavari and Om Bheem Bush, showcasing her versatility as an actor. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

During the second day of Paris Fashion Week, Blackpink's Rosé and Jisoo showcased their glamour at different shows. Rosé graced Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 show in a stunning sheer brown tiered gown, accessorized with black heels, sunglasses, and a quilted purse with gold accents. She later attended the YSL after-party in a chic black suit paired with slingback pumps and a mini bag. Jisoo, on the other hand, attended Dior's A/W 2024-25 show. Meanwhile, fellow Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie, ambassadors of Chanel and Celine respectively, might also make appearances during the event. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.