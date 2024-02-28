 Afternoon briefing: NDA 4 short of majority in Rajya Sabha; and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Afternoon briefing: NDA 4 short of majority in Rajya Sabha; how Himachal govt failed to keep flock together; and more

Afternoon briefing: NDA 4 short of majority in Rajya Sabha; how Himachal govt failed to keep flock together; and more

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2024 01:06 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) falls four seats short of the majority mark in the 240-member Rajya Sabha. Having secured 10 seats in the recent elections and 20 unopposed earlier, the BJP's Rajya Sabha tally will rise to 97, while the NDA will reach 117 once all 56 members take oath. Uttar Pradesh witnessed the BJP winning eight seats, while Himachal Pradesh saw Congress suffering a setback due to cross-voting, resulting in a draw for the lone seat. Karnataka's results aligned with expectations, with Congress securing three seats and BJP one. Dig Deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

The ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, faced internal turmoil, highlighting leadership challenges. Despite Sukhu's organizational background, including stints as state Congress chief and Youth Congress president, discontent brewed within the party. Cross-voting in the recent elections signaled dissatisfaction with weak leadership, overlooked grievances, and a lack of coordination between party leadership and the government. Allegations of sidelining senior leaders, regional imbalances in governance, and discontent over ministerial appointments marred the Congress's tenure. The discontent extended to neglected constituencies, portfolio reshuffles, and unmet expectations among legislators, posing significant challenges for the party ahead of upcoming elections. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Released convict Santhan dies in hospital. Dig Deeper

ED raids 15 locations across Delhi NCR, WB, Mumbai in Mahadev betting app probe. Dig Deeper

Himachal Pradesh: Jairam Thakur among 15 BJP MLAs suspended by assembly Speaker. Dig Deeper

India News

Himachal Pradesh crisis: Congress govt on the brink as minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns. Dig Deeper

Amit Shah hails biggest offshore drug haul: ‘Historic success a testament to govt's commitment’. Dig Deeper

Over 200 militants stormed Manipur top cop’s house before abducting him: Police. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Texas nuclear weapons facility pauses operations as wildfires spread. Dig Deeper

Israel-Hamas indicate no deal likely after Biden signals Gaza ceasefire could be close. Dig Deeper

Why ‘Uncommitted’ voters in Michigan are throwing challenge to Joe Biden? Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India has secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the England Test series, yet concerns loom over KL Rahul's fitness and Jasprit Bumrah's workload ahead of the fifth Test in Dharamsala on March 7. Despite a nine-day break after the fourth Test, Rahul's availability remains uncertain due to discomfort in his right quadriceps. He seeks expert advice in London after missing the previous Tests with the same injury. Rahul's absence might pave the way for Devdutt Padikkal's inclusion. Meanwhile, Bumrah is expected to return after being rested for the fourth Test to manage his workload, while other players may also undergo rotation for optimal performance. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ayesha Khan has been having a bustling year so far, starting with her participation in season 17 of Bigg Boss and her consecutive shooting schedules for Telugu films. Reflecting on her journey, she describes it as a rollercoaster ride filled with new opportunities and non-stop work. Despite the hectic schedule, she expresses gratitude for the experiences. Transitioning from TV to films, Ayesha finds the diverse roles in cinema more challenging and enjoyable. Overcoming language barriers in the Telugu film industry, she initially faced uncertainties but embraced the challenge, swiftly adapting to her roles. Ayesha's upcoming projects include diverse characters in films like Gangs of Godavari and Om Bheem Bush, showcasing her versatility as an actor. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

During the second day of Paris Fashion Week, Blackpink's Rosé and Jisoo showcased their glamour at different shows. Rosé graced Saint Laurent's Fall 2024 show in a stunning sheer brown tiered gown, accessorized with black heels, sunglasses, and a quilted purse with gold accents. She later attended the YSL after-party in a chic black suit paired with slingback pumps and a mini bag. Jisoo, on the other hand, attended Dior's A/W 2024-25 show. Meanwhile, fellow Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie, ambassadors of Chanel and Celine respectively, might also make appearances during the event. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On