Afternoon briefing: NEET toppers tally down to 61 after re-exam; Kamala Harris top choice to replace Biden; and more

None of the 813 candidates who retook the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June 23 achieved full marks, reducing the number of toppers from 67 to 61, officials reported on Monday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the retest results late Sunday night. This re-examination was conducted for 1,563 students who had previously been awarded grace marks due to time lost during their May 5 examination. Out of these students, 813 participated in the re-examination, which was held at seven centers located in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Meghalaya. The retest aimed to provide these students with a fair opportunity to demonstrate their abilities without the previous disruptions affecting their performance. Dig deeper. The number of toppers in NEET-UG dropped down to 61 after re-exam(HT File Photo)

Joe Biden's debate debacle has placed both the Democrats and the US President in a difficult position, with increasing calls for his resignation. With elections approaching in three months, the Democrats are experiencing a loss of donor and voter support, further exacerbated by Biden's lackluster performance. A recent poll has shown that Vice President Kamala Harris is the frontrunner to replace Biden should he decide to step down from his reelection campaign. Biden's recent debate performance, widely perceived as unsteady, has ignited discussions among some Democrats about the potential need to replace him on the ballot before November. This growing concern within the party underscores the urgency of the situation as the election date looms nearer. The debates have heightened fears that Biden's continued candidacy could jeopardize the Democrats' chances, leading to serious considerations for an alternative candidate to strengthen their position. Dig deeper.

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has candidly spoken about the humiliations he faced in the early days of his career. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he shared how music directors often sidelined him, particularly when they secured a Shah Rukh Khan film. Despite having close relationships with these directors, he was not given a chance to sing. Abhijeet recalled winning an award for "Yes Boss," yet still facing rejections from music directors who told him they wouldn't choose him for their tracks. When asked about criticism that felt both insulting and inspiring, he admitted to being "a victim of industry politics." He elaborated, "It has happened a lot with me. When music directors got a Shah Rukh Khan film, they wouldn't give me a chance to sing, no matter how close I was to them." This consistent pattern of being overlooked, despite his talent and success, was a recurring theme in his career. Dig deeper.

The 137th edition of the Wimbledon Championships is eagerly anticipated at the prestigious All England Club in London, set to commence on Monday. Carlos Alcaraz, buoyed by his recent French Open triumph, returns to defend his men's singles title against formidable contenders including Jannik Sinner and the legendary Novak Djokovic, who seeks his eighth Wimbledon crown. In the women's singles, Marketa Vondrousova aims to continue her surprising reign after becoming last year's unexpected champion. WTA world no. 1 Iga Swiatek faces a competitive field including Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and the promising Coco Gauff, promising thrilling matchups throughout the tournament. Dig deeper.