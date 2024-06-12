Afternoon briefing: Odisha to get 2 deputy CMs, WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India; and more

Mohan Charan Majhi, a tribal leader, will take oath as the next chief minister of Odisha on Wednesday, June 12. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar at 5 pm. Along with Mohan Charan Majhi, his two deputy chief ministers, first-time MLA Pravati Parida and six-time legislator Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, will also be sworn in. Meanwhile, names of more than a dozen senior and young BJP legislators are doing the rounds as probable ministers. Dig deeper Odisha chief minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi being congratulated by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Rajnath Singh in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (ANI)

A case of human infection with bird flu caused by the H9N2 virus was detected in a four-year-old child in West Bengal, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency added. In a statement, WHO said: “The International Health Regulations (IHR) National Focal Point (NFP) for India reported to WHO a case of human infection with avian influenza A(H9N2) virus detected in a child resident of West Bengal state in India.” Dig deeper

India News

Tight security for over 5,000 Kashmiri Pandits leaving for Kheerbhawani Mela in Kashmir Dig Deeper

CM designate Mohan Majhi says protecting Odisha's pride will be the newly elected govt's priority Dig Deeper

Fact Check: Old video of Chandrababu Naidu falsely shared as him losing temper before oath ceremony of NDA Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Israel accuses Hamas of ‘rejecting’ proposal for ceasefire in Gaza Dig Deeper

Titan tragedy: Shocking truth about disturbing log transcript revealed after year-long investigation Dig Deeper

Australian farm confidence falls after lack of rain in some regions, survey shows Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Harbhajan Singh has launched a fresh attack on Kamran Akmal for his distasteful remark on the Sikh religion. The former India off-spinner, who received a public apology from Akmal a day before, acknowledged his forgiveness but reiterated the damage and hurt the ex-Pakistan keeper's 'insensible' and absurd' comment caused. During the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, Akmal, part of ARY News' broadcast panel, targetted the religion of Arshdeep Singh, who was bowling the final over of the match. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Diljit Dosanjh is adding another milestone to his impressive achievements in the music industry. The actor-singer constantly promotes Punjabi music at global platforms and now, he is going to be one of the guests on the highly popular The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening