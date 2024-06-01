Afternoon briefing: PM Modi's meditation enters day 2; Mob throws EVM in West Bengal; and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday entered the second day of his meditation break at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari. PM Modi will conclude his meditation today, as eight states and UT go to polls for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Modi commenced his second day of meditation in Tamil Nadu after performing the 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock, where Swami Vivekananda once meditated before attaining enlightenment. He also carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of the sun. Dig deeper. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Saturday.(ANI)

More on PM's two-day meditation break:

Amid polling in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, a mob reportedly threw EVM and VVPAT machines into a pond at booth numbers 40 and 41 in Kultai, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The mob got agitated on being allegedly threatened by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters. The mob then threw the EVM into a nearby pond. Dig deeper.

The T20 World Cup is around the corner, and Team India has yet to resolve its team combination, which has become a big headache for them now. They have to make big decisions on a couple of crucial positions including the opening slot with three strong contenders in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - the last two are certainties in the playing XI. However, the captain and coach have to decide where they want to play Kohli - as an opener or at number 3. Kohli has an incredible IPL as an opener, where he batted with positive intent and ended up as the leading run-getter. Dig deeper.

Actor Neena Gupta, who stars in Panchayat season 3, has spoken about the challenges she faced while shooting for the show. Speaking with Indian Express, Neena recalled shooting in 45°- 47° temperature, and how she even had to fall off a bike on a road in a scene. The third season of Panchayat premiered in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on May 28. As per the director, there are at least two more seasons in the pipeline for the popular comedy-drama series. Dig deeper.

Cases of eye stroke are on the rise amid ongoing severe heatwave across different parts of the country. Heatwave can affect several aspects of our well-being and put us at risk of heart ailments, brain disorders, lung, liver, and kidney issues. Another dangerous side effect of the intense heat is an eye stroke that can lead to sudden vision loss and is similar to a brain stroke. During extremely hot months, the body may struggle to keep itself cool. This can lead to dehydration, which can make the blood more prone to clotting. Dig deeper.