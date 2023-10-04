Afternoon briefing: Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Dharamshala; Kejriwal on ED's Sanjay Singh raid; and all the latest news

Pro-Khalistan graffiti was discovered on a government office's exterior walls in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Local police swiftly covered the anti-India slogan with white paint and initiated an investigation to identify the culprits. This incident occurred just days before the start of cricket World Cup matches in Dharamshala. A similar occurrence took place on September 27 when pro-Khalistan graffiti appeared on Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover, prompting Delhi Police to file a case. Sikh separatist activities have gained momentum recently, partly due to unsubstantiated allegations connecting India to the murder of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, straining India-Canada relations. India has strongly denied these claims, demanding evidence and suspending visa services for Canadian nationals, while urging Canada to repatriate 41 diplomats by October 10. Dig Deeper Khalistan graffiti seen outside government office in Dharamshala, Kangra district. (X/ANI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reacted to the ED raids at the premises of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the alleged liquor scam and said like the previous scams at hundreds of places, this raid too will yield nothing. “Yesterday journalists were raided, today Sanjay Singh, tomorrow you may get raided. These are the desperate attempts of a party which is certain of its defeat in 2024. More such raids will happen as the elections come nearer,” Kejriwal said. "They have been talking about these scams for the last year. Not a single paisa has been recovered anywhere and they say thousands of raids have taken place. I have said this before also. They accused us of classroom ghotala, paani ghotala, sharab ghotala. But they did not find anything so far, This probe into the so-called liquor scam has been going on for the past year. Elections are coming. They think they are going to lose," Kejriwal said. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

India has achieved its highest-ever medal tally at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, surpassing its previous record of 70 medals in Jakarta 2018. With 71 medals and counting, India's remarkable performance includes 16 gold, 26 silver, and 29 bronze medals. A historic bronze in race walking and a gold in compound archery contributed to this achievement. The shooting and athletics teams have been significant contributors, earning 22 and 23 medals, respectively. Several events, including the javelin throw finals, offer more opportunities for India to increase its medal count. With a strong showing in multiple disciplines still to come, India is on the verge of surpassing 90 medals at the Asian Games. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to return with Season 8 of "Koffee With Karan," and a promo for the show humorously acknowledges past trolling and criticism. The promo features Karan in a pink sweatshirt, quietly sipping coffee, when his conscience, represented as "Kconscience," arrives to question him about the chat show's past seasons. Kconscience humorously criticizes the show as "thanda (cold)" and "meh (boring)" while mocking Karan for nepotism jokes and asking young guests about their sex lives. Karan, in the promo, acknowledges the feedback and declares his intention to invite newlyweds and cricketers, signaling a fresh direction for the show. Dig Deeper

Lifestlye and Health

In today's fast-paced world, stress has become inevitable, impacting our mental health as we juggle daily responsibilities with less time for relaxation and rejuvenation. Sleep problems have also become widespread, further affecting well-being and contributing to various chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular ailments. Ayurveda, an ancient medicinal practice, offers traditional remedies that have stood the test of time. In this segment of Ancient Wisdom, we explore the incredible benefits of Ashwagandha, a herb renowned in Ayurveda for its ability to combat stress, alleviate anxiety and depression symptoms, and improve mental health. Beyond its mental health benefits, Ashwagandha has been used to boost physical and mental strength, aid growth in children, treat conditions like rheumatism and insomnia, and promote overall well-being for centuries. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

