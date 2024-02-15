Afternoon briefing: SC's three directions on electoral bonds verdict; PM meets Qatar's Emir; and all latest news
The top court delivered a landmark judgment on Thursday, unanimously declaring electoral bonds as "unconstitutional." The five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, concluded that the scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties, violated the right to information and Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The electoral bonds, introduced as a financial instrument for making donations to political parties, had come under scrutiny for its lack of transparency. The court's ruling emphasized the importance of the right to information, a fundamental aspect of a democratic society, and held that the electoral bond scheme compromised this crucial principle. Dig deeper.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Doha, engaged in discussions with Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to enhance ties between India and Qatar. The meeting followed the recent release of eight former Indian Navy veterans who had been sentenced to death on espionage charges in Qatar. The Ministry of External Affairs revealed on Monday that their release was orchestrated at the directive of Qatar's emir, marking a significant diplomatic success for India. The talks between the leaders aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. Dig deeper.
Emotional scenes gripped the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot as Sarfaraz Khan received his Test cap from cricket legend Anil Kumble just before the India vs. England third Test. Captain Rohit Sharma joined for the toss, and as Kumble delivered a short speech, the Indian team applauded and cheered for the Mumbai youngster. Sarfaraz's father, Naushad, standing on the sidelines, was visibly moved by the poignant moment. The ceremony added a touching prelude to Sarfaraz's Test debut, marking a significant milestone in the young cricketer's career amidst heartfelt support from his teammates and family. Dig deeper.
Shah Rukh Khan's film "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani, released in theaters on December 21, 2023, and garnered substantial success, grossing ₹454 crore globally. Initially anticipated to make its digital debut on JioCinema, recent reports reveal the film is now available on another OTT platform. The unexpected shift in streaming platforms has generated curiosity and speculation among audiences about the reasons behind the change in the digital release strategy for "Dunki." Dig deeper.
The rising trend of outdoor dining is gaining popularity among contemporary homeowners, as they seek to convert their outdoor spaces into welcoming dining areas. To enhance traditional outdoor dining experiences, Meera Pyarelal, Founder and Interior Designer at Temple Town, suggests incorporating outdoor bar carts. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she highlights their versatility and style, allowing guests to easily serve drinks and snacks while enjoying the outdoors. This simple addition enhances mobility and efficiency, contributing to a more enjoyable and relaxed outdoor dining experience. Dig deeper.
