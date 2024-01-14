Afternoon briefing: Shinde reacts as Milind Deora quits Congress; when Wipro rejected Narayana Murthy, all latest news

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday reacted to reports that Congress stalwart Milind Deora will join Shiv Sena today, saying he will welcome him. Deora, a former Congress MP, resigned from the primary membership of the party amid reports that he will join the Shinde faction of the bifurcated Shiv Sena. "I have heard about his move. If he is joining the party, I will welcome him," Eknath Shinde said. Deora, whose family had been associated with the Congress for over five decades, thanked the party for their support over the years. "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," he wrote on X early this morning. Dig Deeper Eknath Shinde

Narayana Murthy has revealed that he was was once denied a job by Wipro, and the development resulted in the birth of Infosys, founded by him and six fellow engineers. Wipro ex-chairman Azim Premji once admitted to Murthy that not hiring the future Infosys co-founder was ‘one of the biggest mistakes’ committed by Premji, he added. “Azim once told me that one of the biggest mistakes he committed was not to hire me. If things had turned out differently, there would have been no competition for Wipro,” Murthy told CNBC TV18 in an exclusive interview. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Exclusive: Modi, Macron to roll out military-industrial roadmap boosting Make in India. Dig Deeper

BJP jabs Rahul Gandhi as Milind Deora quits Congress: ‘First do nyay to party leaders’. Dig Deeper

Lakshadweep recorded lowest aircraft movement in 2023: AAI data. Dig Deeper

India News

Delhi shivers at 3.5°C, AQI severe; flights, trains delayed. Dig Deeper

Bengaluru Police to use Artificial Intelligence to tackle traffic congestion. Dig Deeper

'Timing determined by PM': Jairam Ramesh reveals last conversation with Milind Deora. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Pro-Palestinian protesters rattle White House fences, chanting cuss-word to Joe Biden. Dig Deeper

Jeffrey Epstein list: Final set of documents expose paedophile's last words on sex trafficking claims. Dig Deeper

View: China drops all diplomatic pretences on Taiwan, Maldives. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Aamir Khan threw a grand reception for daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on Saturday. The function had almost the entire film industry in attendance, including several legendary figures, his co-stars and friends. Veteran actor Saira Banu also stepped out and was seen posing with Hema Malini and Rekha at the event. Dharmendra and Esha Deol also attended the wedding reception. A paparazzo shared a video of Saira Banu getting all the love from Hema Malini and Rekha as they posed together for the paparazzi. Rekha greeted Saira Banu with a long hug and then asked her to stand between her and Hema to pose for group pictures. Hema was in a cream silk saree, while Rekha was in a pink and golden saree paired with heavy jewellery. Saira Banu looked lovely in a navy blue kurta salwar. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Re-joining the Indian squad for the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday, former India skipper Virat Kohli opened up about his lesser-known interaction with defending Australian Open 2024 champion - Novak Djokovic. One of the finest batters in the history of the game, Kohli, was seen leaving for Indore from Mumbai ahead of the 2nd T20I between Rohit Sharma's Team India and Afghanistan yesterday. Kohli will lead India's batting charge in the series decider at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Rohit and Co. defeated the Rashid Khan-less side in Kohli's absence with six wickets in Mohali. Speaking to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the eve of the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan, Kohli recalled his first interaction with Djokovic, aka his ‘newest text buddy’. Dig Deeper