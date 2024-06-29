Afternoon briefing: Sonia Gandhi’s ‘preaching consensus’ jab at PM; AAP-Cong war on Delhi flooding, more news

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over issues ranging from NEET-UG paper leak or Manipur ethnic violence, saying that the latter "valued confrontation" even though he preaches the "value of consensus". In an editorial in The Hindu, also shared by party president Mallikarjun Kharge on his X handle, Gandhi claimed that Narendra Modi's third term was not part of the electoral outcome as there is no evidence to prove it. "The Prime Minister continues as if nothing has changed. He preaches the value of consensus but continues to value confrontation," she said. Dig deeper Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi. (Photo from X)

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday hit back at the Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav over his comments on the Aam Aadmi Party government's response to the waterlogging issue in Delhi. Bhardwaj said that the opposition parties must stay united in its fight for the constitution instead of involving itself in unnecessary arguments. “Opposition parties in the nation are fighting to save the constitution...Division among the opposition parties is not good. The local leadership in different states have the right to express their views,” Bhardwaj was quoted by ANI as saying. Dig deeper

Latest News

India News

Trending

Billionaire businessman Anand Piramal arrived at his brother-in-law’s pre-wedding dinner in a Toyota Camry, a fact that won him plaudits on social media. In a sea of Maybachs and Rolls Royces, Piramal’s Camry, worth less than ₹60 lakh, earned him the tag of a humble billionaire. Anand Piramal is married to Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is a cool $119 billion. On the other hand, Anand Piramal himself is the scion of the Piramal Group. His father Ajay Piramal is estimated to be worth over $3 billion. Dig deeper

Business News

Banks across India are on high alert with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announcing possible cyber attacks, the Economic Times reported, adding that the banks have been told to constantly monitor their systems like SWIFT, the card network, RTGS, NEFT and UPI. "In the light of credible threat intelligence received regarding potential cyberattacks, regulated entities are advised to put in place enhanced state of surveillance and resilience capabilities to guard against these threats," an advisory issued by the Reserve Bank of India to financial institutions read. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Tropical Storm Beryl has emerged as a potential hurricane threat as it gains strength in the Atlantic, raising concerns for the Caribbean islands. The storm, the second to form in the Atlantic Hurricane season, has been gaining momentum since Friday and is forecasted to potentially become a hurricane by Sunday. Meteorologists are cautioning about f heavy rain and high winds for the region, urging residents to make necessary preparations. Beryl is currently situated over 1,100 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and is moving westward. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan are seen together in Nag Ashwin's new film Kalki 2898 AD. In a recent press conference, as reported by Indian Express, Kamal spoke about the film and praised his co-star Amitabh. He also said the film was a part of ‘global entertainment’. Praising Amitabh, Kamal said, “I don’t know if I should call him a veteran or a fresh actor. He has done the film that well. It looks like the film has been made for children. Now, don’t ask how a man with white hair can enjoy such films. This film reminds you of the child that’s within every adult. This is a great attempt, and I am happy to be part of it. I am happy that this journey is going to continue.” Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Triptii Dimri attended the trailer launch event of Bad Newz on Friday alongside her co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The diva stole the spotlight with her striking fashion statement, donning a mini black dress that exuded glam vibes. The Animal actress is a true stunner, consistently setting fashion goals with ease. Whether she's in a casual dress or a red-carpet-worthy gown, she nails every look to perfection. Whenever Triptii steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense. Her latest stylish appearance is no exception and is sure to steal your heart. Let's decode her chic look and take some fashion notes. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Pitch No. 4. That’s the 22 yards of real estate on which India and South Africa will battle it out at the Kensington Oval on Saturday morning in their bid to be crowned the T20 World Cup champions. The strip has been used twice before in this tournament, but not since June 4, when England’s group fixture against Scotland was washed out. In a match reduced to 10 overs a side, the Scots stacked up 90 without loss when the game had to be abandoned. In the earlier fixture, Namibia and Oman were involved in a tie, 109 too much for the Namibians to overhaul before the Super Over came to their rescue. Dig deeper

